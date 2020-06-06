COVID-19 cases in Philippines exceed 21,000 as death toll nears 1,000

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 4:23 p.m.) — The Department of Health on Saturday confirmed 714 new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), bringing the local infection count to 21,340.

Of which, 350 of the cases were classified “fresh” while the remaining 364 were positive results returned “late.”

The death toll is now 994 after seven new mortalities were also reported.

Meanwhile, the country’s recovery tally stands at 4,441 after the Health department announced 111 more survivors.

Accounting for the total deaths and total recoveries, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Philippines is now 15,309.

This week saw 4,116 additional COVID-19 cases on top of the 17,224 recorded as of last Saturday — the most reported in a single week so far.

The mean case count for this week is also at a new high of 588 recorded per day on average.

More than 6.53 million cases of the coronavirus, including around 387,000 deaths, have been logged globally by the World Health Organization in its latest situation report.