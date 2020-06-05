COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Int'l rights watchdogs call on UN to launch investigative body for EJKs in Philippines 
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - June 5, 2020 - 5:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — Two international watchdogs on Thursday called on the United Nations to establish an independent investigative body for the extrajudicial killings in the Philippines following an explosive report released by its Human Rights Council (OHCHR). 

In their statement, Amnesty International said the establishment of an investigative mechanism by the UN would help address the human rights violations in the country, some of which they claim rise to the level of “crimes against humanity.” 

Human Rights Watch, in their own statement, called the country’s human rights situation “catastrophic.” 

The group added the unlikelihood "that national mechanisms will hold anyone responsible for the carnage of the ‘drug war’ that has killed thousands of Filipinos” necessitated the establishment of an impartial UN investigative body. 

The OHCHR in their report said human rights concerns in the Philippines have become “more acute” in recent years as manifested by the “widespread and systematic killing” of thousands of alleged drug personalities. 

The government has denied that extrajudicial killings are state policy and has said that the more than 5,000 acknowledged deaths were because "drug personalities" had violently resisted arrest.

The report’s findings 

Human rights watchdogs place the death toll of President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs at around 27,000 persons — a number exponentially higher than the latest government figure of 5,601.

One of the more explosive findings in the UN report identified a pattern that “suggests planting of evidence by police officers and casts doubt on the self- defense narrative, implying that the victims were likely unarmed at the time of killing.”

The report detailed several instances wherein seven guns with the same serial numbers suspiciously reappeared across different crime scenes. 

Amnesty International highlighted that it has been largely poor communities who have been victimized by the drug war and voiced their concern for the "total impunity enjoyed by those who have perpetrated these crimes.”

Silencing critics 

These calls for the establishment of an independent investigative body came amid recent fears that a proposed anti-terrorism law will silence government critics. 

The proposed Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 vilifies dissent and institutionalizes attacks against perceived critics of the government “in ways that will be difficult to reverse,” according to the UN.   

HRW, in support of the UN, said the OHCHR was "right to raise concerns about the systematic constriction of the democratic space in the country through intimidating red-tagging, and sometimes assassinating civil society activists, rights defenders, journalists, lawyers and others.”

The House of Representatives on Wednesday evening approved the proposed “Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020” (House Bill 6875) on its third and final reading. The controversial anti-terrorism bill now only needs President Rodrigo Duterte's signature to become a law.

AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL ANTI-TERRORISM BILL DRUG WAR DUTERTE HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH UNITED NATIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
UN rights office wary anti-terror bill will 'erode constitutional, legal protections'
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 20 hours ago
The Anti-Terrorism Bill is among the “worrying new laws and amendments […] which risk eroding constitutional...
Headlines
fbfb
Why Kadamay and the urban poor are easy targets for government and the rest of us
By Franco Luna | 20 hours ago
"It's difficult to dismantle public prejudices against the urban poor and Kadamay, especially when the state is actively waging...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate fails to approve extension of aid law
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
The Senate adjourned yesterday without passing the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act or the second part of the Bayanihan to...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG stands firm on motorcycle backriding policy: Not allowed even for family members
6 hours ago
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año pointed out that practicing physical distancing onboard a motorcycle is very difficult...
Headlines
fbfb
Over 1,000 OFWs test positive upon return
By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
Over 1,000 overseas Filipino workers who returned home from various countries have tested positive for the coronavirus disease...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Ateneo, La Salle school heads oppose 'ill-timed' anti-terror bill
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
In a joint statement Friday, the leaders of Ateneo and La Salle schools across the country said the passage of the proposed...
Headlines
fbfb
Exclusive
3 hours ago
'Business as usual' feared as COVID-19 response, recovery derail climate action plan
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
The health crisis that has so far infected over 20,000 people in the Philippines is threatening the process of setting a climate...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
PNP barred lawyer, staff from visiting De Lima, her office says
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
The Philippine National Police barred the lawyer and staff of Sen. Leila De Lima from visiting her at the Philippine National...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Presidential appointee council would usurp court powers under anti-terror bill — HRW 
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 5 hours ago
An international watchdog group on Friday warned against provisions in the controversial anti-terrorism bill which would allow...
Headlines
fbfb
7 hours ago
US pledges additional P201 million COVID-19 aid for Mindanao
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 7 hours ago
The US Embassy announced this latest development Friday, which brings total US COVID-19 assistance to the Philippines to over...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with