COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this Aug. 15, 2018 photo, parents and children from Caloocan gathered in Beasa Libis, Brgy 160, on the site where Kian delos Santos was shot, to offer flowers and prayers.
Akbayan/Released
DOCUMENT: UN report on human rights abuses, persistent impunity in Philippines
(Philstar.com) - June 4, 2020 - 2:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights released Thursday its report on the human rights situation in the Philippines, including the killings tied to President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on illegal drugs. 

Based on the report, the “heavy-handed” focus of the Philippine government on combating illegal drugs and security threats has resulted in grave human rights abuses.

Some rhetoric from top officials had "risen to the level of incitement to violence" and "vilification of dissent is being increasingly institutionalized," it added.

The UN rights agency also said that human rights concerns in the country have become “more acute” in recent years as manifested by the “widespread and systematic killing” of thousands of alleged drug personalities.

The government has denied that extrajudicial killings are state policy and has said that the more than 5,000 acknowledged deaths were because "drug personalities" had violently resisted arrest.

Read the comprehensive report here: 

The campaign against illegal drugs was launched by Duterte after winning the election in 2016 on a platform of crushing crimes.

Latest government figures put the number of alleged drug personalities killed in Duterte’s war on drugs at 5,601. But it is significantly lower than the estimates by human rights watchdogs of as many as 27,000 killed. 

The report came at a time when various human rights groups sound alarm on the proposed “Anti-Terror” bill, which would allow longer detentions without charge and give the executive branch more power against dissent.

The report is due to be discussed during the next UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva this month. — with report from Gaea Katreena Cabico

HUMAN RIGHTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte saw 'untimely' abrogation of VFA with US during COVID-19 pandemic — Lorenzana
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
(Update 1, 11:51 a.m.) "We need to cooperate with other countries to fight the pandemic and I think the president (Duterte)...
Headlines
fbfb
UP, DLSU ranked among top universities in Asia
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
The University of the Philippines placed 65th in the 2020 Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings released Wednesday....
Headlines
fbfb
ABS-CBN’s Lopez confirms dual citizenship
By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
ABS-CBN executive Eugenio “Gabby” Lopez III yesterday confirmed that he has dual citizenship.
Headlines
fbfb
Domestic commercial flights back
By Rudy Santos | 16 hours ago
Beginning June 5, domestic flights from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport will resume as Metro Manila transitions to...
Headlines
fbfb
Clampdown on freedom of expression in Philippines alarms UN human rights chief
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
In a statement, UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said Asian nations were suppressing freedom of expression and tightening...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
3 minutes ago
Philippines resumes trial of hydroxychloroquine as COVID-19 treatment
3 minutes ago
This comes after the World Health Organization announced the resumption of the clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine—which...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Labeling dissent as rebellion 'institutionalized, normalized' in Philippines — UN report
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
“People who disagree with government policies and criticize them including in international fora, should not be vilified...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
COVID-19 vaccine by 2021 a long shot but possible — pharma firms
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
A number of pharmaceutical companies on Thursday said it is possible but unlikely that a vaccine for COVID-19 would be ready...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
UN report: Philippines’ ‘heavy-handed’ focus on drugs, security threats led to serious rights human violations
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
(Update 1, 1:32 p.m.) In a report Thursday, the UN Rights Office many of the country’s human rights concerns have...
Headlines
fbfb
16 hours ago
Senators still want VFA review
By Paolo Romero | 16 hours ago
Senators yesterday welcomed Malacañang’s move to suspend the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement between...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with