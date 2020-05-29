COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
As of last week, DOLE estimated 302,216 OFWs were “displaced, distressed, stranded of infected” by the COVID-19 pandemic. The number is expected to balloon to 500,000 by year-end.
AFP/Yasser Al-Zayyat
OFWs stuck in quarantine sites all home by Saturday — DOLE
Prinz Magtulis (Philstar.com) - May 29, 2020 - 1:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — All 24,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) stuck in government quarantine facilities should be home either “today (Friday) or tomorrow (Saturday),” the Department of Labor and Employment said.

“I would really like to apologize to our OFWs for the anxiety, discomfort and unwarranted sufferings that we have caused them,” Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III told reporters in an online briefing.

“I wish to restate that the government did not intend to inconvenience our OFWs with their prolonged quarantine and delayed test results. Our office simply had no control over the testing and issuances of clearances to them,” he added.

As of Thursday evening, Bello said a total of 19,010 migrant workers overstaying in state-facilitated isolation hubs had been “safely” transported home. “About 5,000” more workers are in the process of being dispatched.

Of OFWs already sent home, transportation department data showed 15,591 OFWs were sent home to their provinces, while the balance were transported to their homes using private vehicles or through other modes provided by different agencies like the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration. By origin, Bello said 60% of migrant workers being assisted came from the Middle East.

As protocol, returning workers are tested for coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) infections and are mandated to stay isolated for 14 days when test results and clearances from the Bureau of Quarantine are processed. 

But Bello admitted the entire process was hampered after the bureaucracy was “overwhelmed” by a surge of OFWs coming home. The scenario, in turn, resulted in delays on releasing testing results, and prolonging the stay of workers in isolation from the mandated 14 days to “one and a half months” at the longest. 

Over the weekend, President Duterte gave an “ultimatum” to state officials to complete the release of workers crowding out quarantine facilities within one week. DOLE promised to do to the job in three days ending last Wednesday, but obviously did not meet its self-imposed target.

In the entire process, Bello said problems encountered included clearances for release being sent out to wrong people, and in some cases, the government losing track of where an OFW was isolated due to the volume of stranded workers. Local government units (LGUs) were also causing delays.

“There are still some LGUs which do not want to let OFWs in despite having complete clearances. In this case, we cannot do anything so as a compromise, if they (LGUs) said that OFWs would have to be quarantined again in their vicinity, then we just agree to it,” Bello said, partly in Filipino. 

“We committed to safely bring home our OFWs who were virtually locked up in various quarantine facilities over an extended period of time,” he said.

Getting ready for 42,000 more OFWs

With the task nearly finished, DOLE is already being preparing for the expected influx of another 42,000 returning OFWs by next month. Part of the plans include testing OFWs for COVID-19 in their country of origin “to prevent a repeat” of delays in test results. If this will proceed, DOLE will shoulder the testing costs.

LGUs will also be informed a week ahead before OFWs are transported back to their home provinces, Bello said.

Another is the establishment of a “command center” whose job is to track OFW returnees before they land in the country so that they are easily assisted and directed to quarantine facilities.  The center will also serve as “repository of data and information” for OFWs.

As of last week, DOLE estimated 302,216 OFWs were “displaced, distressed, stranded of infected” by the COVID-19 pandemic. The number is expected to balloon to 500,000 by year-end.

A MIDDLE EAST LABOR SECRETARY SILVESTRE BELLO NOVEL CORONAVIRUS OFWS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Over 300 hospitals on verge of closure
By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
More than 300 small private hospitals are in danger of closing down due to the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte: Metro Manila under GCQ on June 1
By Christina Mendez | 14 hours ago
Metro Manila and several other areas in Luzon will transition to a general community quarantine starting June 1, with the...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte OKs GCQ for Metro Manila by June 1
16 hours ago
Prohibitions from the past two months of enhanced community quarantine are going to be relaxed by May's end, the chief executive...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID cases register biggest jump
By Mayen Jaymalin | 14 hours ago
The Department of Health reported yesterday the highest number of new coronavirus disease 2019 cases in a span of 24 hours,...
Headlines
fbfb
'Don't expect 100%': Transportation under GCQ will be 'limited, gradual, calculated'
By Franco Luna | 15 hours ago
"We have to balance our mandate to curb the spread of the virus. Therefore, the capacity will also be limited, gradual, and...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Gov't buildings, malls urged to establish free, safe parking spaces
1 hour ago
In a statement Friday, Recto said that surge in the sale and use bicycles should be met with more infrastructure to accommodate...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
SC: More than 22,000 detainees released since lockdown
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
The Philippine Judiciary has released more than 22,000 detainees through videoconferencing since the lockdown was enforced,...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
‘Not giving up’: PHILTOA sets event plans to jumpstart domestic tourism under ‘new normal’
By Rosette Adel | 3 hours ago
As early as May, the Philippines Tour Operators Association said that it is already coming up with plans to jumpstart the...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Coping in quarantine: Lifelines in a society on forced isolation
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
Simply put, when thrust into a situation like a pandemic, “we either buckle down and succumb or we figure out how to...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Coping in quarantine: Lockdown as a literal anti-anxiety pill to swallow
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
As the lockdown wore on, anxieties over "missing out" and financial security also surfaced.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with