COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The government’s task force on the coronavirus pandemic has agreed to relax the restrictions in ECQ areas after May 31.
Presidential Photo/Karl Norman Alonzo
Duterte OKs GCQ for Metro Manila by June 1
(Philstar.com) - May 28, 2020 - 9:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — Prohibitions from the past two months of enhanced community quarantine are going to be relaxed by May's end, the chief executive said late Thursday night. 

At a televised meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases, President Rodrigo Duterte announced that Metro Manila would graduate to general community quarantine after 72 days since the enhanced community quarantine was implemented on March 17. 

"NCR will be placed under GCQ starting June 1. The rest of the country will be placed under modified GCQ," Duterte said. 

"We are not happy to put you in this place, but after review, maybe we can."

Since then, and despite Duterte holding sweeping special powers for 65 of those days, no semblance of mass testing ever materialized in the administration's COVID-19 response, which has instead featured incursions on dissent and free speech, and overzealous police enforcement that many called selective. 

Both the Metro Manila council and the IATF-EID, whose recommendations Duterte has historically approved, reported days ago that they were in favor of re-opening Metro Manila in order to revive the economy. 

Despite well-documented lapses on the part of the government's response to the pandemic, public servants have opted to lean on Filipinos being "disciplined" in coming to Thursday's decision. 

This comes despite recommendations by researchers from the University of the Philippines and the University of Santo Tomas that a shift to GCQ would only lead to another rise in coronavirus cases and even yield losses of human life numbering in the thousands. 

Malacañang earlier claimed incorrectly that the country has met and even exceeded its target national testing capacity of 30,000 per day despite data from the health department showing otherwise. 

After weeks of quarantine, the steady influx of new cases has not yet abated, with the health department recording its biggest daily rise of 539 new cases on Thursday afternoon. 

The number of active cases stands at 11,069 as of this publishing, with many set to return to work by June as a result of the president's pronouncement. — Franco Luna

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Magnitude 5.2 quake shakes Region I
By Ratziel San Juan | 7 hours ago
(Update 1, 2:26 p.m.) Intensity IV (moderately strong) shaking was felt in the municipality of Labrador in neighboring province...
Headlines
fbfb
Public alerted on ‘artificial rise’ in COVID cases
By Sheila Crisostomo | 21 hours ago
The Department of Health yesterday alerted the public on the possible “artificial rise” of new cases of coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
Metro Manila ready for GCQ, says Roque
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 8 hours ago
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque on Thursday said that Metro Manila is ready to be placed under a less stringent general...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF recommends GCQ in Metro Manila starting June 1
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 11 hours ago
The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Diseases on Wednesday night recommended to President Rodrigo Duterte that Metro Manila...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: 'Sex-for-pass' victims must file complaints vs cops allegedly involved
By Alexis Romero | 4 hours ago
"If you are afraid, you may go to my office or you may go to the women's and children's desk. All police stations have that,"...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
14 minutes ago
Duterte OKs GCQ for Metro Manila by June 1
14 minutes ago
Prohibitions from the past two months of enhanced community quarantine are going to be relaxed by May's end, the chief executive...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
UN calls for halt of hostilities after mortar shelling in Maguindanao
5 hours ago
In a statement Thursday, the UN in the Philippines called attacks that result in the death of innocent children “u...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
American sentenced to life imprisonment for child porn, trafficking
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
In 2017, agents of the National Bureau of Investigation arrested in Mabalacat, Pampanga where authorities also rescued two...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
DOH aiming to eliminate COVID-19 testing backlog by Thursday night
6 hours ago
A testing backlog that was at 12,000 two weeks ago has been reduced to 3,683 as of Wednesday, according to Health Undersecretary...
Headlines
fbfb
7 hours ago
Government banks on 'discipline' as likely shift to GCQ nears
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
Speaking in an interview with CNN Philippines, he said: "We assume that people are more disciplined now and that they will...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with