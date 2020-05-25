COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A resident of Brgy. San Miguel in Taguig City undergoes swabbing for coronavirus testing on April 23, 2020.
The STAR/Walter Bollozos
Palace says target capacity of 30,000 daily coronavirus tests met
(Philstar.com) - May 25, 2020 - 12:42pm

MANILA, Philippines (Update 3, 1:57 p.m.) — Malacañang claimed the Philippines has met its target of conducting 30,000 coronavirus tests per day but data from the Department of Health showed otherwise.

The presidential spokesperson has since clarified that what he meant was testing capacity and not actual tests performed. 

“Ang original target po ay 30,000 tests per day by May 30 pero nung May 20 nakaabot na tayo sa 32,100 per day. Nalampasan na natin ang ating target,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Monday.

(The original target is 30,000 tests per day by May 30 but on May 20, we have reached 32,100 tests per day. We have surpassed our target.)

The figure is said to be six times higher than the testing capacity on April 15, which stood at 5,000.

The presidential spokesperson has since clarified that what he meant was testing capacity and not actual tests performed. 

“Our first step to increasing the number of daily tests conducted is to expand our testing capacity. This means more accredited laboratories and more automated machine so that we are capable of testing up to 30,000 plus per day,” Roque said. 

“The next step is to improve efficiency so that our laboratories are capable of using that capacity to the highest level possible. To achieve this, we need to improve our human resources through proficiency training, especially on the use of automated machine, improve our supply chain management of critical supplies for our labs and improve our data management to verify and release the results faster,” he said. 

DOH: tests from May 21 to 23 below 10,000 daily

Data from the DOH showed that only 8,179 samples were tested on May 20.

From May 21 to 23, total tests conducted did not even reach 10,000: 9,314 tests on May 21, 9,516 tests on May 22 and 8,283 tests on May 23.

From May 21 to 23, total tests conducted did not even reach 10,000: 9,314 tests on May 21, 9,516 tests on May 22 and 8,283 tests on May 23.

To date, 295,593 tests were conducted in the Philippines. The country said it is eyeing to test 1% to 2% of the population, similar with levels in South Korea and Taiwan that have put the coronavirus pandemic under control. 

There are currently 35 accredited testing laboratories across the archipelago. Roque said the government aims to increase the number of laboratories to 66 by the end of May. 

Widespread testing is crucial in the fight of virus-hit countries such as South Korea as it allows authorities to isolate and treat infected people.

The new coronavirus has so far infected 14,035 people in the Philippines, with 868 deaths.  — Gaea Katreena Cabico

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte scouting for new DOH chief?
By Edith Regalado | 14 hours ago
President Duterte is reportedly scouting for somebody to replace Francisco Duque III as health secretary amid calls for his...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH readying raps vs people behind Fabunan antiviral injection
By Mayen Jaymalin | 14 hours ago
Doctors selling and injecting people with the antiviral “Fabunan” vaccine may lose their medical license and face...
Headlines
fbfb
8 raped daily during quarantine – PNP
By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
An average of eight people a day have fallen victim to sexual assault in the country during the community quarantine.
Headlines
fbfb
Union groups decry sabotage of ABS-CBN franchise renewal petition
By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
The ABS-CBN Rank and File Employees’ Union and the ABS-CBN Supervisory Employees’ Union yesterday denounced what...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Success’ of Masagana 99 all in Imee’s head — UP researchers
By Joel Ariate Jr | 1 day ago
True, the country exported rice, but who benefited? Farmers bore the brunt of the increasing production costs.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
Life After Lockdown: Limited operations for land transport as more Filipinos hit the road
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
Commuters can expect long queues while waiting for their turn to board buses and trains with social distancing measures enforced...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
PNP braces for GCQ
By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
Police forces are bracing for more challenges in maintaining peace and order once Metro Manila and other areas transition...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
Duterte urges Muslims: Break barriers that divide us
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
President Duterte has urged Muslims to be “agents of change” and to help break barriers that divide the nation...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
Repatriated OFWs surpass 29,000
By Pia Lee-Brago | 14 hours ago
The number of repatriated overseas Filipino workers has breached the 29,000 mark.
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
90% of Pinoys worried about catching COVID – SWS
By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
Nearly nine in 10 Filipinos worry that they or anyone in their immediate family might catch the coronavirus disease 2019,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with