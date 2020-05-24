COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
File photo shows COVID-19 testing in Marikina.
The STAR/Walter Bollozos
DOH logs 258 new COVID-19 cases as first week of re-opened economy ends
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - May 24, 2020 - 4:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — Following the first full week since the economy was partially re-opened in some parts of the country, the health department on Sunday logged 258 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), bringing the total case tally to 14,035. 

With the Department of Health’s new cases came 72 new recoveries and 5 new deaths, bringing the totals for both to 3,249 and 868, respectively. 

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the Philippines stands at 9,918 as of Sunday.

With the new documented patients, 1,522 cases have been recorded since last Sunday’s total case tally of 12,513, or a 12.2% increase. 

Less than 300,000 Filipinos have been tested for the virus, government data shows. 

Earlier this weekend, the health department on also said that thousands who were recorded to be positive carriers of the coronavirus are still being validated due to clerical errors—to which they also attributed the sizable backlog of COVID-19 tests. 

“The validation of confirmed cases is a long and cumbersome process that requires a lot of time to make sure that the information and data we are putting out is correct,” Health Undersecretary and spokesperson Rosette Vergeire said in Filipino on Friday.

The week in coronavirus updates

Areas were placed under modified enhanced community quarantine and general community quarantine on Saturday, May 16. 

Traffic congestion was observed on the very first day of MECQ, prompting the quarantine enforcement arm of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases to modify its deployment of over 2,000 checkpoints around the country. 

As thousands are expected to troop back to work by June, lawmakers and transport groups have been calling attention to the country’s decrepit public transportation system, warning that the available options will not be able to accommodate the commuting public and could even result in a second wave of cases. 

Earlier this week, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III claimed that the Philippines had already been seeing a second wave of COVID-19 since March but was successful in flattening the curve—claims he later walked back in the face of criticism from lawmakers and health experts.

According to President Rodrigo Duterte’s weekly report to Congress last Monday, the Department of Health has allocated P18 million for the clinical trials of anti-flu medication Avigan on coronavirus patients.

Around the world, 5,401,612 have been sickened by the new pathogen, leading to 343,804 deaths since the virus began in Wuhan, China, according to the latest tally by Worldometers. — with reports from Ratziel San Juan 

If you believe you have come into possible contact with infected patients, you may be directed to the proper office of the Department of Health for advice through the following lines: (632) 8651-7800 local 1149/1150 or (632) 165-364.

You may also opt to call the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine at (02) 8807-2631/ 8807-2632/ 8807-2637. The general public has also been encouraged to forward its concerns to the Health Department's dedicated 24/7 COVID-19 hotlines (02) 894-COVID and 1555 (free for all subscribers).
 

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Navy’s first missile-capable warship arrives in Philippine waters
7 hours ago
Its commissioning is set for June 19, the birthday of the ship’s namesake. 
Headlines
fbfb
‘Government winning war vs COVID’
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 18 hours ago
The country is winning the war against the coronavirus disease 2019, according to the chief implementer of the government’s...
Headlines
fbfb
International flights at NAIA start tomorrow
By Richmond Mercurio | 14 days ago
For a month starting tomorrow, all inbound charter and commercial international flights to Manila will be able to land at...
Headlines
fbfb
No let up in ‘Tokhang’ even during lockdown
By Jamaica Jian Gacoscosim | 8 hours ago
On April 23, 2020, about 2 p.m. Auxilio Cafe, 35, stepped out of the Sierra Bullones municipal hall in Bohol to photocopy...
Headlines
fbfb
Online petition for ABS-CBN franchise gets 1M signatures in 24 hours
6 hours ago
“We are among the thousands who are worried and will be affected if ABS-CBN shuts down. We all have families who depend...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
4 hours ago
Palace: Arrival of new warship a 'breakthrough' in upgrading Navy
By Alexis Romero | 4 hours ago
The ship, which will be named BRP Jose Rizal, arrived in Subic, Zambales on Saturday after its five-day maiden voyage from...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Duterte urges Muslims to be 'agents of change' in Eid'l Fitr message
By Alexis Romero | 5 hours ago
"Harnessing the best of our capabilities and perspectives, let us be agents of change in our communities as we contribute...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
Cancer survivor from the Philippines among COVID-19 deaths on NYT front page
6 hours ago
Around the world, 5,401,612 have fallen sick to the pathogen, leading to 343,804 deaths since the virus was recorded in Wuhan,...
Headlines
fbfb
18 hours ago
Next cash aid to include 5 million more households
By Christina Mendez | 18 hours ago
Around five million eligible households will be included in the second tranche of the Social Amelioration Program, bringing...
Headlines
fbfb
18 hours ago
Philippine to participate in 5 clinical trials for vaccine
By Christina Mendez | 18 hours ago
As the Philippines starts to shift to the new normal after almost two months of lockdown, the Inter-Agency Task Force on the...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with