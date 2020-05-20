COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa earlier said Sinas will stay at his post, saying the police official has played a role in mitigating the effects of COVID-19.
Duterte's defense of Sinas won’t affect raps, PNP spox says
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - May 20, 2020 - 4:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte's earlier defense of Police Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas—who was photographed holding a party despite quarantine rules against mass gatherings—will hold no weight in what is supposed to be an impartial investigation on the part of the national police's Internal Affairs Service, its spokesperson said Wednesday. 

Just the night before, at a surprise public address aired after midnight, the chief executive defended the National Capital Region Police Office director, saying he had no fault in accepting guests at a party. 

"I'm the one who doesn't want him to be moved. He is a good officer, he is an honest one. It's not his fault if people wanted to sing for him...He stays there," he said. 

Earlier in the same speech, Duterte was quoted as saying: "The law is the law is the law. The rule is the rule is the rule."

Sinas' earlier defense of the act was that the guests merely brought packed lunch as part of a simple mañanita, though the photographs showed a buffet set up for the NCRPO officers, along with cakes, roses and even a live band. 

"We welcome President Rodrigo R. Duterte's valid and reasonable exercise of command management prerogative over the decision to retain (Sinas) to the post as Regional Director of NCRPO," Police Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, said in a press statement sent to reporters Wednesday afternoon.

READ: Duterte: ‘Honest’ Sinas stays as Metro Manila's top cop despite controversial birthday party

"Nonetheless, we agree with the opinion of the IAS (Internal Affairs Service) Inspector General that this development will have no effect on the criminal and administrative cases that Sinas is facing," Banac said in his statement.

As it stands, Police Gen. Archie Gamboa, the chief of the national police, has already disclosed that the criminal case has been returned to the police for lack of evidence. 

Gamboa on Monday said in a radio interview, "I hope the public would understand that since we're here in an emergency situation...he's incredibly hard to replace."

He previously vowed that justice would be served and said there was probable cause for the filing of criminal and administrative charges.

In the same statement, he said that Sinas and other NCRPO officers present at the party would "be made to answer for their individual culpability that will be determined by a swift and impartial investigation to satisfy the requirements of due process."

READ: Sinas: I have authority to lead NCRPO | 'Hard to replace': Sinas to stay as NCRPO director, PNP chief says

The party thrown by Metro Manila's top cop drew criticisms of a supposed double standard in the enforcement of the law. 

Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar also came to his defense days after the party was held, saying no such double standard existed. 

"I appeal to the public, particularly to our netizens, to spare the entire police organization and other agencies involved in the enforcement of the ECQ Guidelines from insults and other unfair generalization. Our hardworking people on the ground do not deserve them," Eleazar said. 

"I am saddened that the incident that happened at Camp Bagong Diwa has already turned into misinterpretation and accusations that there is a double standard in the implementation of the ECQ Guidelines," Eleazar said.

RELATED: ‘Not all cops’: Eleazar defends PNP over birthday controversy, claims no double standard

At a police ceremony held on Wednesday, Sinas thanked the president for his confidence in him. 

"I don't want to blame anybody for this even if my bashers and detractors continue to pick on me. Hopefully, they will be able to move on because I am already moving on," Sinas told reporters in Filipino.

"I'd like to thank the President for the trust and confidence. Thank you, Mr. President for recognizing me. I am happy that the President has recognized our efforts," he added. 

