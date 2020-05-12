MANILA, Philippines (Updated 12:41 p.m.) — President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday announced that he approved the recommendation to extend the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila, Laguna and Cebu City until May 31.

The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases recommended to place the three areas considered as high-risk for COVID-19 infections under modified enhanced community quarantine.

In areas under modified ECQ, there will be limited movement within the zone for obtaining essential services and work. The operation of selected manufacturing and processing plants would have a maximum of 50% workforce.

Physical classes are still suspended in these areas.

Meanwhile, the following areas considered moderate-risk will be under general community quarantine:

CAR (Abra, Apayao, Benguet, Ifugao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Baguio City)

Region II (Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Santiago City

Region III (Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Angeles City, Olongapo City)

Region IV-A (Cavite, Quezon, Rizal, Batangas, Lucena City)

Region VII (Bohol, Cebu province, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City)

Region IX (Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, Zamboanga City, Isabela City)

Region XI (Davao City, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Occidental, Davao Oriental)

Region XIII (Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Butuan City)

In areas under GCQ, there would be limited movement to services and work within the so-called buffer zone and outside buffer zone. Operation of government offices and industries would have a maximum of 75% workforce.

Transporting services will also be limited to support government and private operations. Learning arrangements will also be flexible and would have to operate at limited capacities to cater to students.

Other regions in the country labeled as low risk will have to follow minimum health standards, which means that these areas will not be under ECQ nor GCQ.

The government identified the following regions as low-risk:

Region I (Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Dagupan City)

Region IV-B (Marinduque, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Palawan, Puerto Princesa City)

Region V (Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Masbate, Sorsogon, Legazpi City, Naga City)

Region VI (Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo, Negros Occidental, Iloilo City, Bacolod City)

Region VIII (Biliran, Eastern Samar, Leyte, Northern Samar, Western Samar, Southern Leyte, Ormoc City, Tacloban City)

Region X (Bukidnon, Camiguin, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Cagayan de Oro City)

Region XII (North Cotabato, South Cotabato, Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat, General Santos City)

BARMM (Basilan, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Cotabato City)

— Patricia Lourdes Viray