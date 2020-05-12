ECQ of Metro Manila, Laguna, Cebu City extended to May 31
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 12:41 p.m.) — President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday announced that he approved the recommendation to extend the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila, Laguna and Cebu City until May 31.
The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases recommended to place the three areas considered as high-risk for COVID-19 infections under modified enhanced community quarantine.
In areas under modified ECQ, there will be limited movement within the zone for obtaining essential services and work. The operation of selected manufacturing and processing plants would have a maximum of 50% workforce.
Physical classes are still suspended in these areas.
Meanwhile, the following areas considered moderate-risk will be under general community quarantine:
CAR (Abra, Apayao, Benguet, Ifugao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Baguio City)
Region II (Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Santiago City
Region III (Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Angeles City, Olongapo City)
Region IV-A (Cavite, Quezon, Rizal, Batangas, Lucena City)
Region VII (Bohol, Cebu province, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City)
Region IX (Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, Zamboanga City, Isabela City)
Region XI (Davao City, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Occidental, Davao Oriental)
Region XIII (Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Butuan City)
In areas under GCQ, there would be limited movement to services and work within the so-called buffer zone and outside buffer zone. Operation of government offices and industries would have a maximum of 75% workforce.
Transporting services will also be limited to support government and private operations. Learning arrangements will also be flexible and would have to operate at limited capacities to cater to students.
Other regions in the country labeled as low risk will have to follow minimum health standards, which means that these areas will not be under ECQ nor GCQ.
The government identified the following regions as low-risk:
Region I (Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Dagupan City)
Region IV-B (Marinduque, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Palawan, Puerto Princesa City)
Region V (Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Masbate, Sorsogon, Legazpi City, Naga City)
Region VI (Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo, Negros Occidental, Iloilo City, Bacolod City)
Region VIII (Biliran, Eastern Samar, Leyte, Northern Samar, Western Samar, Southern Leyte, Ormoc City, Tacloban City)
Region X (Bukidnon, Camiguin, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Cagayan de Oro City)
Region XII (North Cotabato, South Cotabato, Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat, General Santos City)
BARMM (Basilan, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Cotabato City)
May 12, 2020 - 11:12am
The US government announces that it has developed an online platform to help Filipino fisherfolk to sell their catch to consumers amid the ongoing COVID-19 community quarantine.
Built as part of the Fish Right project of the United States Agency for International Development, Fish Tiangge is an online marketplace that can connect 6,000 fisherfolks with buyers from more than 300,000 households in three of the Philippines’ most important areas for marine biodiversity: South Negros and Visayan Sea in the Visayas region, and the Calamianes Group of Islands in Palawan.
“By connecting fishers and consumers online, the US government is helping to protect fisherfolk income and prevent a food crisis, while ensuring that conservation measures are not compromised in areas that are hard-hit by COVID-19,” says U.S. Ambassador Sung Kim. “We will continue to work with local partners to help Filipinos manage the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic while protecting the Philippines’ marine environment.” Photo courtesy of US Embassy in the Philippines Information Office
May 12, 2020 - 8:53am
An aired address of the president does not contain the much-awaited update on the fate of Metro Manila's quarantine even after a decision was supposedly made last night.
Malacañang concluded the 48-minute event streamed on its official online channels without saying anything about the quarantine's fate. Most of the recorded address showed President Duterte tackling other matters.
His spokesperson, Harry Roque, only ended up thanking the private sector for their help during the health crisis.
May 11, 2020 - 11:21pm
President Duterte's talk to the nation will air tomorrow, May 12 at 8 a.m., the Presidential Communications Operations Office says. Live updates here.
He is expected to announce his decision on which areas will remain under an enhanced community quarantine and which are allowed to transition to a general quarantine. (Report from STAR/Alexis Romero)
May 11, 2020 - 10:26pm
President Duterte's meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases started only at 8:30 p.m., presidential spokesperson Harry Roque was quoted as saying.
The IATF met Monday morning to finalize its recommendations to Duterte on whether the strict quarantine will be relaxed in Metro Manila, the hotbed of the coronavirus outbreak in the Philippines, by this coming weekend. Real-time updates here.
May 11, 2020 - 9:20am
President Rodrigo Duterte's decision whether to extend the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila or not will be based on the "test, trace, treat" strategy, says COVID-19 response deputy chief implementor Vince Dizon.
"Whatever the president decides, it will be based on recommendations of experts such as DOH, private sector, academe and task force members," Dizon tells CNN Philippines' "The Source."
Dizon further notes that the government is not yet contented with the 7,000 to 7,300 tests conducted daily as the goal is to increase capacity. He adds that conducting 15,000 tests by Friday is doable.