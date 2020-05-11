COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Police personnel enforce a "hard" lockdown in part of the City of Manila on April 22, 2020.
The STAR/Edd Gumban, file
GCQ will be more difficult for government to implement, Palace says
Alexis Romero (The Philippine Star) - May 11, 2020 - 9:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — The government is in for a "tougher situation" once quarantine measures are relaxed, Malacañang admitted Monday, as it reminded the public that life won't return to normal until a vaccine for the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 is developed.

President Rodrigo Duterte is set to meet with members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases Monday night to discuss whether to lift or extend the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila and other high-risk areas.

Once the ECQ is downgraded to a general community quarantine (GCQ), public transportation will be allowed but at a reduced capacity and some establishments can reopen but are required to comply with safe physical distancing and other health measures.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said a GCQ is harder to implement because more people would be out in the streets, a scenario that would require the government to ensure that social distancing is observed.

"So we acknowledge, this will be a tougher situation under GCQ but we are doing this because (people) need to have livelihood. Ultimately, we will ask for everyone's cooperation. I will repeat... while there is no vaccine, no medicine, there is a need for social distancing. If you can avoid going out of your house, do not go out of your house," Roque said at a press briefing.

"Well, it's really harder to implement because people will be allowed to go out of their houses and there will be transportation. The lesson we learned is if you really want them to stay home, remove public transport," he added.

High-risk areas that will remain under ECQ until May 15 are Metro Manila, Central Luzon except Aurora province, CALABARZON, Pangasinan, Benguet, Albay, Iloilo including Iloilo City, Cebu including Cebu City, Bacolod City, Zamboanga City, and Davao City.

Metro Manila, home to 12 million people and contributor of more than a third of the Philippine's economy, and other parts of Luzon have been under ECQ since March 17. 
The lockdown was the main reason why the Philippine economy contracted by 0.2% in the first quarter, the first since 1998 during the combined El Niño and Asian Financial Crisis.

Metro Manila mayors do not have a unified stand with regard to relaxing the ECQ. Ten out of 17 of them are in favor of extending the ECQ while seven are for placing the capital region under GCQ. Another possible scenario is the imposition of a modified lockdown wherein local governments can impose a lockdown on some barangays.

Roque reiterated that only some Metro Manila areas may remain under ECQ after May 15.

"We will base the decision on the data and determine which areas have high cases of COVID-10, how fast the virus is spreading in these places, and the capacity to provide critical care for those who may get sick. We will also consider our economy," the Palace spokesman said.

"Trust the IATF. We have experts, we have epidemiologists, we have statisticians, we’re working with academicians. This will be a reasoned decision, a scientific decision and it is not based on politics or any other consideration," he added.

Roque said the public should not be complacent in the event quarantine restrictions are relaxed.

"Whether it's ECQ or GCQ, the 'CQ' is still there. We are still under community quarantine. Life will not be back to normal until we don't have a vaccine or medicine..If we don't observe social distancing, if we don't practice good hygiene, our hospitals will be over overwhelmed," he said.

"It's in our hands, whether the cases of COVID-19 will rise or fall," he added. 

ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUA­RANTINE GENERAL COMMUNITY QUARANTINE HARRY ROQUE LUZON LOCKDOWN NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PCOO limits social media content after sharing wrong info on ABS-CBN franchise
By Alexis Romero | 5 hours ago
The policy would be implemented "in the exigency of service and to ensure content consistency," Andanar said.
Headlines
fbfb
Hagibis’ Sonny Parsons dies of heart attack
By Arnell Ozaeta | 23 hours ago
Former Hagibis band member Sonny Parsons died of a heart attack while riding a motorcycle in Lemery, Batangas, at past noon...
Headlines
fbfb
Off-duty laborers confined to quarters when construction work resumes
By Alexis Romero | 6 hours ago
The guidelines were released days after the government's task force on the coronavirus pandemic allowed public and essential...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate adopts resolution calling on NTC to 'reconsider' order vs ABS-CBN
4 hours ago
The Senate on Monday adopted a resolution calling on the National Telecommunications Commission to reconsider its cease and...
Headlines
fbfb
International flights at NAIA start tomorrow
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
For a month starting tomorrow, all inbound charter and commercial international flights to Manila will be able to land at...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Infected healthcare workers in Philippines near 2,000
2 hours ago
DOH said the new coronavirus has infected 1,991 medical frontliners, mostly nurses and physicians.
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Less than half of LGUs complete aid distribution nine weeks into ECQ — Duterte
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
According to President Rodrigo Duterte's seventh report on the use of his special powers, only 714 of 1,634, or 47% of local...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
House bill for smaller, more manageable barangays gets DILG and police support
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
“We firmly believe in the wisdom of local government autonomy and devolution of power as provided under the Local Government...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
DILG: 183 barangay execs under probe over alleged corruption in cash aid distribution
6 hours ago
“There are a lot of complaints but we are now sorting them to pin-point the cases that have basis, so for now, there...
Headlines
fbfb
7 hours ago
COVID-19 cases in Philippines soar past 11,000 as recoveries approach 2,000
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
More than 282,000 have now died from the coronavirus out of the 4.1 million infected worldwide.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with