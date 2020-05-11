COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
File photo shows Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar in a press conference.
PPD, File photo
PCOO limits social media content after sharing wrong info on ABS-CBN franchise
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - May 11, 2020 - 5:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Presidential Communications Operations Office will limit the content that can be posted by its social media platforms after drawing flak for sharing debunked claims about ABS-CBN's franchise.

In a department order issued Monday, PCOO Secretary Martin Andanar said cross-posting on the official social media pages of PCOO and its attached government media agencies shall be strictly limited to the livestreaming of news events and briefings of the president, presidential spokesperson, chief presidential legal counsel, PCOO secretary, and members of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Andanar also allowed the cross-posting of major primetime news and public affairs programs of state-run media outlets People's Television Network, Radyo Pilipinas and Philippine News Agency.

The Radio Television Malacañang will continue to manage the cross-posting activities.  

The policy would be implemented "in the exigency of service and to ensure content consistency," Andanar said.

The National Telecommunications Commission issued a cease and desist order against ABS-CBN last May 5, forcing the network to go off air.

The network's franchise expired last May 4 without the House of Representatives acting on bills for its renewal. Various sectors have condemned the shutdown of ABS-CBN, calling it an attack on press freedom and an effort to discourage critical reporting.  

Last Saturday, PCOO's Facebook account shared a post by the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict falsely claiming that ABS-CBN's request to renew its franchise was disapproved because of the network's issues with the law.

The franchise renewal bills were just bypassed by Congress and were not disapproved because of legal issues.  

Andanar has distanced himself from the post, saying it was shared "without the usual vetting process" of his office.

ABS-CBN FRANCHISE NATIONAL TASK FORCE TO END LOCAL COMMUNIST ARMED CONFLICT PRESIDENTIAL COMMUNICATIONS AND OPERATIONS OFFICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Hagibis’ Sonny Parsons dies of heart attack
By Arnell Ozaeta | 18 hours ago
Former Hagibis band member Sonny Parsons died of a heart attack while riding a motorcycle in Lemery, Batangas, at past noon...
Headlines
fbfb
Ex-DICT chief: NTC's cease-and-desist order vs ABS-CBN 'void from the beginning'
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 days ago
Former Department of Information and Communications Technology chief Rodolfo Salalima said that the NTC’s CDO is “void...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
10 hours ago
Headlines
Duterte to decide on ECQ today
By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
President Duterte is expected to decide today on the fate of Metro Manila and other coronavirus high-risk areas still under...
Headlines
fbfb
DepEd: Private schools may open in June, but no face-to-face learning earlier than August 24
5 hours ago
Private schools will be allowed to open the next school year between June to August, but no face-to-face classes will be allowed...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
House bill for smaller, more manageable barangays gets DILG and police support
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
“We firmly believe in the wisdom of local government autonomy and devolution of power as provided under the Local Government...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
DILG: 183 barangay execs under probe over alleged corruption in cash aid distribution
2 hours ago
“There are a lot of complaints but we are now sorting them to pin-point the cases that have basis, so for now, there...
Headlines
fbfb
18 hours ago
5.4-magnitude quake rocks Metro Manila, nearby provinces
By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
A magnitude-5.4 earthquake shook parts of Metro Manila and nearby provinces early yesterday but there were no reports of damage...
Headlines
fbfb
18 hours ago
Concepcion pushes barangay quarantine
By Louella Desiderio | 18 hours ago
Presidential adviser for entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion is pushing for a shift to the less stringent general community...
Headlines
fbfb
18 hours ago
BI: Flight restrictions remain
By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration yesterday reminded the public that travel restrictions would still apply even if inbound charter...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with