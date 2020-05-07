COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
An empty booth of DZMM, the radio arm of ABS-CBN, is seen at the station headquarters in Manila on May 6, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Senators ask NTC to reconsider shutdown order vs ABS-CBN
(Philstar.com) - May 7, 2020 - 4:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — Thirteen senators urged the National Telecommunications Commission to reconsider its cease and desist order against broadcasting giant ABS-CBN, which was forced off air over an expired legislative franchise.

ABS-CBN halted the operations of its main television and radio channels Tuesday night after a government shutdown order was issued. NTC based its order on the expiration of the media company’s 25-year-legislative franchise the day before.

In the resolution expressing the sense of the Senate, the 13 lawmakers also urged the commission to allow the operations of ABS-CBN and its subsidiaries pending the disposition of its franchise renewal.

“Now more than ever, in the middle of the biggest public health crisis of our generation, the Filipino people deserve access to up-to-date news provided by a free and unfettered media, and multiple sources of information provide the best pathways for truth to emerge,” the senators said.

“Equally important, the cease and desist order against ABS-CBN will impact on 13,000 of its workers, creating joblessness that could not be more ill-timed given the looming economic recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” they added.

The resolution was signed by Senate Majority Juan Miguel Zubiri, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, Sen. Risa Hontiveros, Sen. Ralph Recto, Sen. Francis Pangilinan, Sen. Sonny Angara, Sen. Joel Villanueva, Sen. Nancy Binay, Sen. Lito Lapid, Sen. Win Gatchalian, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, Sen. Leila De Lima and Sen. Pia Cayetano.

Simple resolutions, similar to concurrent resolutions, have no effect and force of a law and are used to express the opinion of a single chamber on a current issue.

Precedents, NTC memo

The senators argued there is precedent for entities whose franchises have expired to be allowed to continue operation pending the grant of franchise renewal by Congress, citing the cases of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines, Globe Innove and PT&T.

Unlike previous cases of companies permitted even after their license lapsed, NTC Deputy Commissioner Edgardo Cabarios told Philstar.com that the case of ABS-CBN “became so popular” that the commission was left with no choice but to set aside precedents.

They also raised in the resolution a memorandum of the NTC, saying all permits, certificates and licenses that have expired during the duration of the enhanced community quarantine are deemed extended for 60 days after the lockdown is lifted.

In March, senators also filed a resolution calling on NTC to allow ABS-CBN to operate while Congress tackles its franchise renewal bid. Bill seeking for a fresh 25-year franchise for the media company remain pending at the House of Representatives.

ABS-CBN asked the Supreme Court Thursday for a temporary restraining order against the implementation of the shutdown order. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

