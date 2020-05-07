ABS-CBN seeks Supreme Court injunction on NTC cease and desist order

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:20 p.m.) — ABS-CBN Corp. ran to the Supreme Court on Thursday to set aside the National Telecommunications Commission's cease and desist order against the network.

ABS-CBN News reported that their broadcast company filed a Petition for Certiorari and Prohibition assailing the NTC's order before the SC on Thursday.

A copy of the petition has yet to be made public as of posting.

ABS-CBN also reported that the network asked the SC to issue a permanent injunction against the NTC’s order, as the regulatory body committed grave abuse of discretion when it ordered the network to stop broadcasting after its franchise expired.

NTC issued an immediately executory cease and desist order against the network on Tuesday, a day after its 25-year franchise expired.

The network complied with the order and shut the operations of its 42 television stations across the country, including flagship and free Channel 2 and regional channels as well as 10 digital broadcast channels, 18 FM radio and five AM radio stations.

According to the ABS-CBN report, the network raised that the NTC's order deviated from previous practice.

NTC Deputy Commissioner Edgardo Cabarios told Philstar.com Wednesday that the commission was “left with no choice but to treat” ABS-CBN’s case differently.

“This is a difficult case and so many opinions were already raised on this. Our legal team studied this carefully and in the end, the decision was not to keep quiet. We have to follow the law,” he said.

Urgent motion for raffle

The network also filed an Urgent Motion for Special Raffle so that their plea may be assigned to a division while the SC operates on a skeleton workforce, set to only tackle “urgent cases,” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The continued operation of ABS-CBN Corporation is a matter of public interest and transcendental importance, it being among the largest broadcasting entities in terms of coverage and audience,” the broadcast company said in their motion.

It also said that the NTC’s order “would jeopardize” the livelihoods of more than 11,000 employees and their families.

The closure of ABS-CBN comes at a time when the Philippines and the rest of the world are grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives globally.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.