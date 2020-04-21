COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
The 10 members of the Aegis Juris Fraternity accused in the fatal hazing case of Horacio "Atio" Castillo III voluntarily surrendered to the NBI in March 2018.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Suspect in Atio Castillo hazing case requests temporary release
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - April 21, 2020 - 3:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — One of the 10 Aegis Juris fraternity members accused in the hazing murder case of University of Santo Tomas Law freshman Horacio “Atio” Castillo III has filed a motion for temporary release "on humanitarian grounds," citing the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) threat.

Suspect Mhin Wei Chan's legal counsel told Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 20 that the accused is qualified for temporary release from his detention at the Manila City Jail since “he is a first-time alleged offender and has no history of jumping bail.”

“We are aware of the fact that the Manila City Jail is notorious for being one of the most congested and overpopulated detention facilities in the Philippines...Such a situation puts the life and health [of the] Accused in great danger,” read the motion dated April 13.

The defense cited the House Committee on Justice's earlier recommendation for jail decongestion during the coronavirus outbreak.

Qualified persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) who may be considered for release, as recommended by the House panel, include first-time offenders and those with no history of jumping bail.

However, Atio’s mother Carmina Castillo said in a social media post that the motion is premature “based on their grounds that it is an injustice for the inmates to remain in their cells while there is threat of COVID-19.”

“Many options and safety nets are in place to safeguard the needs of all the persons affected…There is no need to release inmates. Setting them free could result in chaos rather than calm, to more injustice rather than justice and more harm than good,” Castillo posted.

However, she said on Tuesday that certain PDLs like the elderly and those with underlying health conditions should still be considered for release.

“I'm very sure na gagamitin nila 'yung issue...'yung opportunity na 'to as a way for them to parang circumvent 'yung denial ng kanilang bail petition,” Castillo said in a Tuesday morning interview with Dobol B sa News TV.

(I’m very sure that the suspects will use the issue...the opportunity as a way for them to circumvent the denial of their bail petition.)

The bail plea of the accused fraternity members was previously denied by the same Manila court, with Presiding Judge Marivic Balisi-Umali ruling that "[u]pon the facts and evidence presented by the prosecution, the Court finds the evidence of guilt of each of the accused strong."

RELATED: Bail denied for 10 fratmen accused in Atio Castillo's hazing death

ATIO CASTILLO FRATERNITY HAZING NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
