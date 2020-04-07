De Lima reiterates call to release 'qualified' inmates after suspected COVID-19 death in QC jail

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Leila de Lima on Tuesday again recommended to release "qualified" persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) following the death of a Quezon City Jail inmate suspected to have had COVID-19 and subsequent isolation of 15 other detainees who shared the same cell.
De Lima reiterated her proposal to the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-IED), saying that prisons are not “100 percent safe” from the coronavirus disease.
“I again call upon the IATF-IED to consider the immediate release of qualified PDLs...The silence of our leaders regarding the dire situation of our PDLs is almost deafening,” the detained senator said in a Tuesday release.
“Ano pa ba ang hinihintay natin? Na dumami pa ang magpositibo sa COVID-19 sa mga bilangguan?”
(What are we waiting for? A COVID-19 outbreak in our prisons?)
The criteria to be used in considering the release of detainees or inmates, as suggested by De Lima, include the following:
- Elderly, 70 years old and above
- With serious illness or disability
- Detained, pre-conviction, for minor non-violent offenses
- Convicted for minor non-violent crimes
De Lima, who chairs the Senate Committee on Social Justice, Welfare and Rural Development, said that those detained or convicted of heinous crimes should not be considered for early release.
She also said that if such a policy was not yet possible or feasible nationwide, detention facilities in the National Capital Region should at least be prioritized.
“Marami sa kanila, tulad ng mga preso sa Quezon City Jail, ay mahihirap (Many of them, including prisoners at the Quezon City Jail, are poor). Many of them are supposed to be out already, but they aren’t because they cannot afford bail.”
Global recommendations
A World Health Organization report said that prisons and other detention facilities are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic due to the obstacle of implementing social distance.
“People deprived of their liberty, such as people in prisons and other places of detention, are likely to be more vulnerable to the [COVID-19] outbreak than the general population because of the confined conditions in which they live together for prolonged periods of time,” the WHO report dated March 15 read.
“Moreover, experience shows that prisons, jails and similar settings where people are gathered in close proximity may act as a source of infection, amplification and spread of infectious diseases within and beyond prisons. Prison health is therefore widely considered as public health.”
Due to the said conditions, local and international groups have recommended the decongestion of prisons and detention facilities, as well as regulation of arrests to avoid further populating these and exacerbating COVID-19 outbreaks.
“Now, more than ever, Governments should release every person detained without sufficient legal basis...Imprisonment should be a measure of last resort,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said in March.
URGENT: UN Human Rights Chief @mbachelet urges Governments to act now to prevent #COVID19 devastating the health of people in detention and other closed facilities, as part of global efforts to contain the pandemic.
Learn more ???? https://t.co/rnNyBisoDM#StandUp4HumanRights pic.twitter.com/xZZyqeVKwn
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
All circulars and orders of the Supreme Court related to COVID-19 will remain in effect until the end of the extended enhanced community quarantine.
SC spokesperson Brian Hosaka said the special session of the high court in Baguio City will also be canceled.
"We will be releasing the corresponding orders once they have been signed by the Chief Justice," Hosaka said.
Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles confirms that the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) recommended the extension of the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.
Nograles, also IATF spokesperson, said the task force formally recommended to the Office of the President the extension of the implementation of the ECQ in Luzon until April 30.
Pasig City issues an executive order declaring biking as a means of transportation for people making essential travel during the enhanced community quarantine period in Luzon.
Key provisions of the order are: 1) bicycle shops can open, 2) provision of accessible pedestrian infrastructure and 3) repair, rehab and upgrade of bicycle infrastructure.
"City departments have been directed to evaluate areas of major pedestrian traffic and public transportation interchange to ensure that walking is a viable means of transportation in the City," Pasig Transport said.
President Duterte says officials already discussed the possibility of a two-week extension of the enhanced community quarantine of Luzon.
"We are inclined to extend the lockdown up to April 30. Tingnan natin...Mag double time kami," Duterte says in his late-night address.
Earlier today, COVID-19 National Task Force chief Carlito Galvez Jr. said the president may decide on the lockdown extension between April 12 and 14.
Valenzuela City stresses that discrimination against medical frontliners as well as confirmed and possible COVID-19 cases.
"With each story heralding the heroism of the doctors, nurses, medical technologists, laboratory technicians, and other medical frontliners, are sad stories of the same frontliners being denied access to public services, or being prohibited to enter their own villages, houses or condominium units. Some of them even sustain physical injuries," the city's public information office says.
"COVID-19 patients, PUIs, and PUMs suffer the same fate as the frontliners as they, too, are victims of face-to-face bashing, bullying, and hate speeches," it also says.
"As part of Valenzuela City’s measures to protect them, violators of the Anti-Discrimination Ordinance will be meted out a penalty amounting to P3,000 or will be imprisoned for 60 days or will both be fined and imprisoned at the discretion of the court," the city says, adding its anti-discrimination ordinance has been in force since 2019.
