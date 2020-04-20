COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This March 21, 2020 photo shows detainees at the Quezon City Jail.
The STAR/Boy Santos
Court administrator orders inventory of cases, release of qualified detainees
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - April 20, 2020 - 6:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — Citing congestion of jails amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Office of the Court Administrator on Monday told judges to conduct an inventory of pending cases and direct the release of qualified detainees.

Court Administrator Midas Marquez issued OCA Circular No. 91-2020 reminding judges of first and second level courts “to adhere to the Guidelines for Decongesting Holding Jails by Enforcing the Rights of the Accused Persons to Bail and to Speedy Trial.”

First level courts are municipal trial courts while second level trial courts are regional trial courts.

Marquez referred to the SC en banc resolution dated March 18, 2014, part of which held that those charged who have been detained “for a period of at least equal to the minimum of the penalty for the offense charged against him shall be ordered released motu proprio (on its own initiative).”

Under the same resolution, the SC held that the court “shall provisionally dismiss the action with the express consent of the detained accused” when absence of essential witness delays the proceedings.

“An essential witness is one whose testimony dwells on the presence of some or all of the elements of the crime and whose testimony is indispensable to the conviction of the accused,” the SC resolution also read.

Marquez ordered judges to conduct an inventory of pending criminal cases that may fall under the said provisions.

They are told to “comply with the said guidelines without unnecessary delay, using their sound discretion.”

He added: “If warranted, [judges] may release such detainees on their own recognizance, provided the court is assured of where the accused can be located, while their cases are ongoing trial.”

Contact numbers and exact address of the accused and of at least two of their closest kin must also be provided.

While courts nationwide remain physically closed, Marquez added that motions for recognizance and provisional dismissal of cases resulting in release of charged from detention may be considered urgent and immediately set for hearing.

COVID-19 in jails, penal facilities

OCA’s directive came after the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology announced that nine inmates of the Quezon City Jail and nine of its personnel tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

BJMP, according to its 2015 operations manual, holds jurisdiction over persons detained awaiting or undergoing investigation or trial and/or transfer to the national penitentiary and/or violent mentally ill person who endangers him/herself.

Last weekend, the Bureau of Corrections also said a Person Deprived of Liberty in the Correctional Institute of Women in Mandaluyong City also contracted the virus.

Meanwhile the SC has ordered the government to file its comment on the petition for temporary release filed by a group of 22 PDLs.

BUREAU OF CORRECTIONS BUREAU OF JAIL MANAGEMENT AND PENOLOGY NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Management of Taguig condo to seek legal action vs cops who barged into compound
7 hours ago
(Update 1, 2:54 p.m.) The board of directors of the Pacific Plaza Towers in Bonifacio Global City, in a letter to the condominium’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Young medical frontliner vs COVID-19 and HIV advocate passes away
6 hours ago
Demafiles was one of the doctors who took part in Love Yourself’s “Hot Doctors of ‘Pinas National HIV Testing...
Headlines
fbfb
Taguig gov't reminds residents to observe quarantine rules after cops barge into condo
9 hours ago
(Update 1, 2:56 p.m.) According to the city government, quarantine rules and regulations include the closure of common areas...
Headlines
fbfb
Lift window hours for buying groceries, medicines, LGUs told
8 hours ago
Nograles stressed that the implementation of window hours only “further create congestion of people who flock to these...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
12 hours ago
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
Duterte, Trump discussed cooperation vs COVID-19 in call, Palace says
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the US-initiated phone call came at 10:10 p.m. and lasted for 18 minutes. He could...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
DILG to file raps vs Bulacan relief volunteers over 'attempted mass gathering'
2 hours ago
Former Anakpawis party-list representative Ariel Casilao and six other volunteers of Sagip Kanayunan and Tulong Anakpawis...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Ex-senator, DENR chief, rights fighter Heherson Alvarez passes away after contracting COVID-19
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III recalled that his former colleague was a “fighter.”
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Number of COVID-19 survivors in Philippines reaches 613
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
The main island of Luzon—home to about half of the nation’s 110 million residents—entered its fifth week...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
UN experts: Drastic measures vs virus spread no reason for excessive use of force
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
The UN human rights experts stressed that people living in poverty, homeless persons, minorities, people deprived of liberty...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with