This file photo shows a hotel room.
Pixabay/David Lee
DOT: ‘Profiteers’ may face raps for marking up rates for OFWs’s quarantine facilities
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - April 15, 2020 - 9:58pm

MANILA, Philippines— The Department of Tourism on Tuesday issued a warning to people allegedly profiteering and taking advantage of the room allotments for repatriated Overseas Filipino Workers.

DOT Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said the agency received reports from the Hotel Sales and Marketing Association (HSMA) that supposed third-party individuals and groups “have been approaching accommodation establishments including hotels, resorts, pension houses, and serviced apartments to negotiate for markup rates intended for our OFWs.”

The tourism department said that these people have been offering to be the middlemen in exchange for a commission on marked-up room rates during the enhanced community quarantine period.

“The department firmly denounces this practice as it strongly encourages accommodation establishments to offer their best rates possible, with no room for third-party negotiators that compound the best and barest rates,” the DOT said.

Puyat said the third-party negotiators and the establishments that work with them may face legal repercussions for “these opportunistic activities that take advantage of the OFWs and even the stranded tourists.”

The DOT said the reasonable and low rates for the accommodation of homebound OFWs is in accordance with the provisions of Administrative Order No. 2020-001-B or the Amended Implementing Rules and Regulations Governing the Operations of Hotels and other Accommodation Establishments During the Period of Enhanced Community Quarantine issued last March 30.

“Section 12. Lowest Possible Rates. – Covered Accommodation Establishments are strongly encouraged to provide the lowest possible rates to guests, especially to OFWs and Employees from Neighboring Basic Establishments. Those reported to be engaging in opportunistic pricing may be subject to the relevant penalties under applicable laws, rules, and regulations,” the order reads.

More than 11,000 rooms for returning OFWs

Last week, the DOT said that it helped the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration secure at least 209 hotels or a total of 11,549 rooms for OFWs who are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine once they arrive in the country.

It said that there are more hotels located outside Metro Manila in regions 1, 2, 3, 4A, 7, 8, and 11, to cater to OFWs who may be checked in near their home destinations.

As of April 13, the agency managed to secure a total of 13,116 rooms in the National Capital Region for OFWs. 

It also found 25,687 rooms for BPO agents, bank workers, and health frontliners.

The DOT earlier said the cost of the accommodation of OFWs “may be shouldered by the OWWA, other national government agencies, the OFWs’ recruiting agencies, or the OFWs themselves, as may be applicable.” 

