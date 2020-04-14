Makati Med 'health hero' and mentor dies due to COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines lost another frontliner, known cardiologist and mentor to young doctors, Roberto Anastacio, due to COVID-19.

Makati Medical Center mourned the loss of Anastacio, a “health hero” who stood at the frontlines in the hospital’s fight against the novel coronavirus.

“He dedicated his professional career to Cardiovascular Medicine and walked the halls of MakatiMed with other doctors and healthcare workers for his daily consultations and patient rounds for 30 years,” MMC wrote in a Facebook post.

“His dedication and legacy will continue to serve as an inspiration among us, and his selfless sacrifice shall not be in vain as we all unite as one in fighting the battle,” it added.

Anastacio died on April 10 due to COVID-19, the Philippine Heart Center said in a separate release.

PHC remembered Anastacio as the former chair of its Cardiac Graphics Section before moving to teach at the University of Santo Tomas.

“Your mentees who are now mentors themselves. [All] remember you with fondness and great respect for the teacher that you were,” PHC said.

Anastacio is hailed as an awardee of The Outstanding Young Men of the JCI Philippines in 1979 in Medicine.

He was also the doctor of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

More than 200 health workers infected

The Department of Health reported last week that there are 252 healthcare workers who tested positive for COVID-19. Of the figure, 152 are doctors, while 63 are nurses.

At least 12 doctors have died from COVID-19 in the country, the agency added.

The surge in the number of COVID-19 patients and persons suspected to have infection continue to overwhelm hospitals in the country, with several medical facilities announcing they had reached full capacity.

The shortage of supplies such as masks, suits and protective gear also make hospital staff even more susceptible to the virus while treating patients. — with a report from Gaea Katreena Cabico