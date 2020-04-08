DOH: New coronavirus has infected 252 health workers in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — More than 200 healthcare workers in the Philippines have contracted the new coronavirus, highlighting an unfortunate reality that those on the frontlines face a higher risk of getting infected.

The Department of Health on Wednesday said 252 healthcare workers have tested positive for the illness. Of the figure, 152 are doctors, while 63 are nurses.

DOH did not indicate the professions of the remaining 37 people who were included in the count.

At least 12 doctors have died from COVID-19 in the country, the agency added.

The surge in the number of COVID-19 patients and persons suspected to have infection continue to overwhelm hospitals in the country, with several medical facilities announcing they had reached full capacity.

The shortage of supplies such as masks, suits and protective gear also make hospital staff even more susceptible to the virus while treating patients.

Last week, the DOH amended its protocol, allowing healthcare workers who exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested.

The Philippines on Wednesday reported 106 new infections—relatively lower than the 414 additional cases reported on Monday. But the DOH stressed that it is “too early” to tell if the cases are actually decreasing.

The country’s fatality count now sits at 182, while the number of recovered patients rose to 96.