LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Health workers of St. Jude Family Hospital in Los Baños, Laguna receive on March 25, 2020 donated personal protective equipment from different business sectors in the province.
The STAR/Walter Bollozos
DOH: New coronavirus has infected 252 health workers in Philippines
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - April 8, 2020 - 6:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — More than 200 healthcare workers in the Philippines have contracted the new coronavirus, highlighting an unfortunate reality that those on the frontlines face a higher risk of getting infected.

The Department of Health on Wednesday said 252 healthcare workers have tested positive for the illness. Of the figure, 152 are doctors, while 63 are nurses.

DOH did not indicate the professions of the remaining 37 people who were included in the count.

At least 12 doctors have died from COVID-19 in the country, the agency added.

The surge in the number of COVID-19 patients and persons suspected to have infection continue to overwhelm hospitals in the country, with several medical facilities announcing they had reached full capacity.

The shortage of supplies such as masks, suits and protective gear also make hospital staff even more susceptible to the virus while treating patients.

Last week, the DOH amended its protocol, allowing healthcare workers who exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested.  

The Philippines on Wednesday reported 106 new infections—relatively lower than the 414 additional cases reported on Monday. But the DOH stressed that it is “too early” to tell if the cases are actually decreasing.

The country’s fatality count now sits at 182, while the number of recovered patients rose to 96.

 

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NBI summons Facebook user for saying money for P2-B jet better spent on healthcare
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Asked if the assailed post may just be a comment on the 2019 purchase, Lorenzo replied: “It is a possible explanat...
Headlines
fbfb
Modified ‘lockdown’ proposed
By Czeriza Valencia | 18 hours ago
As Luzon braces for an extended enhanced community quarantine, a “modified lockdown” should be considered to ensure...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
2 days ago
Headlines
‘Recent cases show government winning fight vs COVID’
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 18 hours ago
Recent cases of the coronovirus disease 2019 in the country show signs that the government is winning the fight against the...
Headlines
fbfb
Each soldier to donate portion of salary for COVID-19 efforts
6 hours ago
All members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines will be donating parts of their salary to the government's fight against...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
No need for new law to help middle class — COVID-19 task force
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
There is no need for a new law to provide relief to the middle class during the Luzon-wide quarantine, Malacañang said...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Amid COVID-19 pandemic, BJMP backs jail decongestion but needs further studies
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
“Should they be temporarily released, can the group who is calling for it, assure the public that those people will...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
'On humanitarian grounds:' Vulnerable, at-risk prisoners ask SC for temporary release amid COVID-19 crisis
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
“Petitioners are praying for a fair chance at surviving the devastating impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in spaces that...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
Filipinos urged to honor COVID-19 frontliners starting on Day of Valor
6 hours ago
Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, the spokesperson of the government’s coronavirus task force, urged Filipinos to applaud...
Headlines
fbfb
7 hours ago
UP introduces Yani, the Endcovbot
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
Yani will direct users to government policies on health, education, transportation and economic support.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with