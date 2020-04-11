LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
The Philippine International Convention Center is one of the venues that have been converted into temporary quarantine centers to supplement the Philippines' limited healthcare capacity.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
COVID-19 cases in Philippines jump to 4,428, death toll at 247
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - April 11, 2020 - 4:06pm

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 4:41 p.m.) — The Department of Health on Saturday confirmed 233 more local cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), bringing the official tally to 4,428 from the previous count of 4,195.

The local COVID-19 death toll now stands at 247 after the Health department announced 26 new fatalities — the highest number of deaths reported in a single day this week.

Seventeen new recoveries were also announced, bringing the total count to 157.

On Saturday, the Department of Health also released a new set of guidelines for detecting cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) which no longer account for asymptomatic  cases with exposure history as "persons under monitoring."

Meanwhile, over 1.52 million cases of COVID-19 have been recorded globally by the World Health Organization in its latest situation report.

The first person to officially die from the novel coronavirus was a 61-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan on January 9. Three months later, more than 100,000 people have succumbed to the disease. — with report from Agence France-Presse

