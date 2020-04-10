Philippines reports 119 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths

The Department of Health reports 206 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and 21 additional deaths.
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:30 p.m.) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Philippines grew to 4,195 on Friday after health authorities detected 119 new infections.
COVID-19 killed a total of 221 people in the country after recording 18 additional deaths.
Sixteen more patients recovered from the highly contagious disease. A total of 140 individuals have been cleared of the virus.
The agency earlier said that spikes in the number of cases are expected as the country ramps up its testing capabilities. There are 11 laboratories capable of testing coronavirus samples across the archipelago.
An online and mobile platform was launched Thursday to help the government track people exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and conduct a more efficient contact tracing. Medical frontliners can also receive alerts from the StaySafe.ph system so they could respond to severe cases and provide patients direct online consultations.
The national government on Tuesday announced the extension of the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine until April 30 to help stop the rate of infection from increasing.
The coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 95,000 lives out of the 1.6 million infected people across the world.
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
The Department of Health announces that it does not support spraying or misting as there is no evidence to support that it kills the new coronavirus.
The health department also warns that spraying of surfaces or large scale misting of areas with disinfecting agents might cause any pathogens to be dispersed further.
"Everyone should NOT spray or mist disinfectants at this time. Soak objects completely or disinfect surfaces directly to kill the virus," the DOH said in an advisory.
The Department of Health confirms 119 new COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, raising the current total to 4,195.
The health department also announced 18 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 221. Meanwhile, 16 new patients have recovered, which brings the total number of recoveries to 140.
The Department of Public Works and Highways has put up six "COVID-19 We Heal As One Centers" in Metro Manila and in Clark, bringing bed capacity up by 1,500, the department says.
Built jointly by the national government and by private sector partners, the centers are for the treatment of COVID-19 cases with "with mild or no symptoms."
The centers are in "the Ninoy Aquino Stadium and Rizal Memorial Stadium at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, the Philippine International Convention Center Forum Halls and the World Trade Center in the National Capital Region; the ASEAN Convention Center in Clark, Pampanga; and the National Government Administrative Center in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac."
Similar centers are to be put up in the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, the PhilSports Arena in Pasig, and the Filinvest Tent in Alabang.
"The Philippine Arena alone can accommodate more than 2,000 patients," DPWH points out.
The Taguig local government, its City Education Office and the Department of Education launch "Education Hour" program through which the classroom reaches students amid the enhanced community quarantine.
Learners can catch the program on Facebook page I Love Taguig every 1 p.m.
Each day will feature different teachers tackling interesting topics prepared by DepEd-Taguig City.
|
