LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) sets up a tent which was converted into a receiving area for medical workers to screen possible COVID-19 patients in Quezon City on Thursday midnight.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
NKTI to limit admission of COVID-19 patients as hospital reaches full capacity
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - April 8, 2020 - 10:52am

MANILA, Philippines — The National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City is forced to limit admissions of coronavirus patients after the hospital reached its full capacity.

In an advisory Wednesday, NKTI executive director Rose Marie Rosete-Liquete reiterated the hospital can only accept kidney patients under investigation who are dependent on hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis.

Those who have moderate to severe pneumonias, on the other hand, will be transferred to designated COVID-19 facilities.

NKTI said the admitted patients are managed in tents outside the main facilities until their COVID-19 test results come out as negative. The hospital has 75 beds in its COVID Field.

“We have already reached our full capacity despite expansion of our quarantine tent facility. Daily census average 76 PUIs and an average of 59 PUIs require hemodialysis treatment,” Liquete said.

“Despite our diligent efforts to accommodate all patients at our doorsteps, we are constrained to limit admissions. We are firm with our main objective of preventing the spread of the virus inside the hospital by exercising stringent measures to protect our immunocompromised patients and the health workers whose lives are also at stake during this crucial moment,” she added.

Last month, the overwhelmed private hospitals, where the bulk of Philippines’ hospital beds are located, appealed to the national government for help.

In response, key hospitals were designated for COVID-19 patients such as the Lung Center of the Philippines and the Philippine General Hospital but even these health facilities are already getting crowded.

The government is converting the Philippine International Convention Center and the World Trade Center in Pasay City and the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila into isolation facilities to relieve the pressure on overburdened hospitals.

The new coronavirus has so far infected 3,764 people in the Philippines—177 of whom have died.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NBI summons Facebook user for saying money for P2-B jet better spent on healthcare
By Kristine Joy Patag | 19 hours ago
Asked if the assailed post may just be a comment on the 2019 purchase, Lorenzo replied: “It is a possible explanat...
Headlines
fbfb
Modified ‘lockdown’ proposed
By Czeriza Valencia | 12 hours ago
As Luzon braces for an extended enhanced community quarantine, a “modified lockdown” should be considered to ensure...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Recent cases show government winning fight vs COVID’
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 12 hours ago
Recent cases of the coronovirus disease 2019 in the country show signs that the government is winning the fight against the...
Headlines
fbfb
DOF: Government mulling aid for MSMEs
By Mary Grace Padin | 12 hours ago
With the Luzon-wide lockdown extended by two more weeks, the government is now also considering providing assistance to micro,...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
2 days ago
Headlines
Latest
12 hours ago
650 nabbed for selling overpriced medical supplies
By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
At least 650 people have been arrested for allegedly hoarding and selling medical supplies at exorbitant prices amid the ongoing...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Schools now safe shelters for frontliners
By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
Several academic institutions have opened their doors to medical workers on the frontlines of the fight against the coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Day of prayer today; Holy Week gatherings banned
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 12 hours ago
All Holy Week rites that involve mass gatherings or those that require the faithful to go outside their homes would not be...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Duterte cites Japanese documentary to explain COVID transmission
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
President Duterte has reiterated his appeal for the people to stay home to avoid being infected by the coronavirus disease...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
All church bells to peal simultaneously vs COVID-19
By Robertzon Ramirez | 12 hours ago
Starting at 3 p.m. today, Holy Wednesday, all churches nationwide will simultaneously peal their bells in a bid to storm the...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with