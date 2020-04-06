Volunteer lawyers to help those discriminated during COVID-19 pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — A group of lawyers are offering free legal services to those who face discrimination amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles on Monday reiterated the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases’ condemnation of discrimination against healthcare workers, overseas Filipino workers, COVID-19 patients, and patients under investigation and monitoring.

“The IATF condemns these and we are warning that we will sue those caught committing this,” Nograles said in Filipino.

He said that a group of lawyers have taken on the call to provide legal assistance to those who will experience discrimination.

“We are encouraged by the fact that just a day after I raised this issue there are lawyers from the University of the Philippines College of Law and from all over have volunteered their services to victims of discrimination,” Nograles said.

Those who need their legal advice may send them a message through their Facebook page, Volunteer Lawyers against Discrimination or contact them at 09177052333.

Discrimination against health workers

Nograles said that the task force learned that stones were thrown at a house in Iloilo due to suspicions that they were infected by the novel coronavirus. The family’s patriarch died due to COVID-19.

He said that the family disclosed to the public their status as Patients Under Monitoring for transparency. Due to this, the family’s house was stoned.

“These do not help,” Nograles said.

Last week, the ambulance driver of Peter Paul Medical Center of Candelaria Inc. in Quezon province was shot at his hand after the suspect accused him of transporting COVID-19 positive patients.

The driver only transported health workers and the ambulance is regularly disinfected.

The health department earlier denounced acts of physical assault, harassment and discrimination against health workers. This came after a group of five individuals “ganged up” on a nurse in Sultan Kudarat and splashed bleach on his face.

DOH also said it has received reports of healthcare workers being refused access to public transport and laundry, blocked and fined at checkpoints and evicted from their homes.

“These acts cannot be tolerated. We are mobilizing our own personnel in efforts to ascertain more details and hold perpetrators of these attacks liable and reporting these incidents to the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 for proper investigation and resolution,” the agency said. — with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico