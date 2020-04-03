Discrimination vs COVID-19 patients, frontliners now illegal in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Those who will discriminate against patients with coronavirus disease, people suspected to have infection and frontliners will now be penalized in Manila City.
The city government of Manila passed the Anti COVID-19 Discrimination Ordinance of 2020, which prohibits any act that “causes stigma, disgrace, shame, humiliation, harassment or otherwise discriminating against” COVID-19 patients, persons under investigation and persons under monitoring.
“Since the emergence of COVID-19, we have seen instances of public stigmatization among persons who have contracted the disease including PUIs and PUMs and the rise of harmful stereotypes... Stigmatization could drive people to hide the illness to avoid discrimination and prevent people from seeking health care immediately and discourage them from adopting healthy behaviors,” the ordinance read.
The ordinance will likewise punish any public officer who refuses to give assistance to PUIs, PUMs and healthcare workers who intend to return to their places of residence.
Those who will publicly claim, post on social media or announce that a person is infected or suspected to have COVID-19 will be also held liable.
Violators of the ordinance will be fined P5,000 or face imprisonment of up to six months or both. Maximum penalty will be imposed if the offender is a public officer.
Police units across the country were ordered to provide assistance and security to healthcare workers after there were reports of hospital staff suffering abuse and harassment amid panic over COVID-19 infections.
The new coronavirus has so far infected 2,633 people in the Philippines—107 of whom have died. There are additional 1,154 PUIs and 6,321 PUMs.
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
Philippine Airlines will be operating a special flight from London Heathrow to Manila on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, which is open for sale in response to an urgent public need amid COVID-19 quarantine situation.
The flight will only carry Filipinos, their foreign spouse and children, and accredited officials of foreign governments and international organizations, to comply with current Philippine travel entry restrictions.
The first batch of 15,000 PPEs from China have been distributed to the following hospitals, presidential peace adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. says in a briefing:
- Philippine General Hospital
- Jose Rodriguez Memorial Hospital
- Lung Center of the Philippines
- East Avenue Medical Center
- AFP Medical Center.
These hospitals are the frontline government hospitals dealing with COVID-19 cases, he also says.
The remainder of the PPEs are to arrive from April 6-24, he also says.
He says donors will also be sending PPEs, with the Department of Health identifying hospitals that are most in need.
Galvez says they have created Viber group among hospitals for better coordination.
Taguig City moves the deadline of payment of city taxes until May 20, 2020.
Mayor Lino Cayetano, through Executive Order No. 04, extends the deadlines of “all business taxes, real property taxes, transfer taxes, amusement taxes and other taxes, fees, charges and other financial obligations, due and payable to the Taguig City Government during the period of the enhanced community quarantine.”
Human rights lawyer Chel Diokno reveals that the National Bureau of Investigation is also going after ordinary citizens expressing their sentiments over the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak on social media.
Diokno said he has taken on the case of a netizen being summoned by the NBI.
"Hindi lang si Mayor Vico. Pati ordinaryong mamamayang nagpo-post ng hinaing online, pinapatawag ng NBI," Diokno said in a radio interview Thursday.
President Rodrigo Duterte orders the Philippine National Police to protect healthcare workers.
He says, in comments that the Palace will likely say are an exaggeration, that police officers can make those who assault healthworkers drink whatever liquid they throw at frontliners.
