LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
People wearing face masks stand and pray outside an empty Quiapo church, usually filled with devotees during Fridays but now closed due to restrictions to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Manila on March 27, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Discrimination vs COVID-19 patients, frontliners now illegal in Manila
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - April 3, 2020 - 11:18am

MANILA, Philippines — Those who will discriminate against patients with coronavirus disease, people suspected to have infection and frontliners will now be penalized in Manila City.

The city government of Manila passed the Anti COVID-19 Discrimination Ordinance of 2020, which prohibits any act that “causes stigma, disgrace, shame, humiliation, harassment or otherwise discriminating against” COVID-19 patients, persons under investigation and persons under monitoring.

“Since the emergence of COVID-19, we have seen instances of public stigmatization among persons who have contracted the disease including PUIs and PUMs and the rise of harmful stereotypes... Stigmatization could drive people to hide the illness to avoid discrimination and prevent people from seeking health care immediately and discourage them from adopting healthy behaviors,” the ordinance read. 

The ordinance will likewise punish any public officer who refuses to give assistance to PUIs, PUMs and healthcare workers who intend to return to their places of residence.

Those who will publicly claim, post on social media or announce that a person is infected or suspected to have COVID-19 will be also held liable.  

Violators of the ordinance will be fined P5,000 or face imprisonment of up to six months or both. Maximum penalty will be imposed if the offender is a public officer.

Police units across the country were ordered to provide assistance and security to healthcare workers after there were reports of hospital staff suffering abuse and harassment amid panic over COVID-19 infections.

The new coronavirus has so far infected 2,633 people in the Philippines—107 of whom have died. There are additional 1,154 PUIs and 6,321 PUMs.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: April 3, 2020 - 12:01pm

Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban

President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.

The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.

According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."

Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.

April 3, 2020 - 12:01pm

Philippine Airlines will be operating a special flight from London Heathrow to Manila on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, which is open for sale in response to an urgent public need amid COVID-19 quarantine situation.

The flight will only carry Filipinos, their foreign spouse and children, and accredited officials of foreign governments and international organizations, to comply with current Philippine travel entry restrictions.

April 2, 2020 - 8:23pm

The first batch of 15,000 PPEs from China have been distributed to the following hospitals, presidential peace adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. says in a briefing:

  • Philippine General Hospital
  • Jose Rodriguez Memorial Hospital
  • Lung Center of the Philippines
  • East Avenue Medical Center
  • AFP Medical Center.

These hospitals are the frontline government hospitals dealing with COVID-19 cases, he also says.

The remainder of the PPEs are to arrive from April 6-24, he also says.

He says donors will also be sending PPEs, with the Department of Health identifying hospitals that are most in need.

Galvez says they have created Viber group among hospitals for better coordination.

April 2, 2020 - 11:40am

Taguig City moves the deadline of payment of city taxes until May 20, 2020.

Mayor Lino Cayetano, through Executive Order No. 04, extends the deadlines of “all business taxes, real property taxes, transfer taxes, amusement taxes and other taxes, fees, charges and other financial obligations, due and payable to the Taguig City Government during the period of the enhanced community quarantine.”

April 2, 2020 - 9:42am

Human rights lawyer Chel Diokno reveals that the National Bureau of Investigation is also going after ordinary citizens expressing their sentiments over the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak on social media.

Diokno said he has taken on the case of a netizen being summoned by the NBI.

"Hindi lang si Mayor Vico. Pati ordinaryong mamamayang nagpo-post ng hinaing online, pinapatawag ng NBI," Diokno said in a radio interview Thursday.

April 1, 2020 - 10:17pm

President Rodrigo Duterte orders the Philippine National Police to protect healthcare workers.

He says, in comments that the Palace will likely say are an exaggeration, that police officers can make those who assault healthworkers drink whatever liquid they throw at frontliners.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Medical City denies protective gear raid rumors
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
The debunked posts include allegations that PPE donations to the hospital from private individuals and organizations were...
Nation
fbfb
Vico sees sabotage in Pasig relief distribution
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 4 days ago
Chaos marred Pasig City’s relief operations after residents mobbed city hall employees who were distributing food packs...
Nation
fbfb
Police lieutenant surrenders after robbing Isabela gas station
By Artemio Dumlao | 3 days ago
Tolentino will face complaints of robbery hold-up, disobedience, illegal firearms, and breaking the curfew.
Nation
fbfb
Fast-track release of aid for affected Filipinos, DOLE and DSWD told
April 2, 2020 - 9:14am
(As released) Sen. Bong Go urged the government on Wednesday, April 1 to expedite the release of financial assistance to displaced workers through the Department of Labor and Employment and vulnerable sectors through...
Nation
fbfb
Mountain Province town to rely on traditional support systems during Luzon lockdown
By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
Mayor Gabino Ganggangan assured his constituents that no family shall go hungry in Sadanga even during these hard times.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
14 hours ago
Kadamay unfairly blamed for Sitio San Roque protest, group and supporters say
14 hours ago
Protesters were reported to be calling for food aid, saying they did not get any from the local government.
Nation
fbfb
16 hours ago
Oceana: Commercial fishing boats seen in municipal waters as gov't preoccupied with COVID-19 fight
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 16 hours ago
In a statement, Oceana called on national government agencies and local government units to intensify maritime patrols to...
Nation
fbfb
18 hours ago
DILG directs Rizal town mayor to explain refusal of Muslim COVID-19 patients burial
18 hours ago
The department said this is “a clear defiance of government guidelines on burial amid the public health emergency situation...
Nation
fbfb
21 hours ago
BARMM government reports stable prices amid COVID-19 quarantine
By John Unson | 21 hours ago
"By and large, the business sector in BARMM is cooperating with our efforts to lighten the situation of residents whose means...
Nation
fbfb
1 day ago
Residents of North Cotabato town protest planned use of hospital as COVID-19 facility
By John Unson | 1 day ago
Residents of President Roxas town picketed the entrance of a state-run hospital in opposition to its possible conversion into...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with