Philippines registers 414 new virus infections, 11 additional deaths

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Monday recorded a total of 3,660 confirmed coronavirus cases and 163 deaths as the main island of Luzon entered its fourth week of enhanced community quarantine that has restricted the movement of millions.
The Department of Health reported 414 additional infections and 11 new fatalities. These numbers are forecast to continue rising as the country ramps up its testing efforts.
Nine more COVID-19 patients recovered, raising the number of recoveries in the Philippines to 73.
The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases earlier said it was mulling the idea of extending the enhanced community quarantine that has halted all mass gatherings and stopped operations of schools and business in Luzon.
More than 1.2 million declared cases have been registered in 191 countries and territories since the virus first emerged in China in late last year. The number of fatalities globally reached 68,125.
More than 1,200 people have died of coronavirus complications in the United States in the past day, John Hopkins University says.
The Baltimore-based university, which has been keeping a running tally of global coronavirus numbers, says there are at least 337,072 confirmed infections in the US with 9,633 deaths. — AFP
US President Donald Trump on Sunday says he is "hopeful and sure" Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is hospitalized for further coronavirus tests after testing positive, would recover from COVID-19.
"He is a friend of mine, he is a great gentleman, a great leader. He was brought to the hospital today but I am hopeful and sure that he is going to be fine," Trump says at his White House briefing.
"He is a strong man, a strong person." — AFP
The Department of Health reports 76 more local cases of the coronavirus disease 2019, bringing the official tally to 3,094 from the previous count of 3,018.
The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. assures the public that they will shoulder the full cost of treatment for all COVID-19 patients until April 14, 2020.
"The reason for this accommodation window is due to the novelty and the wide range of severity of the disease in the country for which no existing case rate or package based on accepted protocols has yet been established," it says in a statement.
Philhealth says they will issue a new set of guidelines after the final protocol is established.
