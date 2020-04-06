Philippines registers 414 new virus infections, 11 additional deaths

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Monday recorded a total of 3,660 confirmed coronavirus cases and 163 deaths as the main island of Luzon entered its fourth week of enhanced community quarantine that has restricted the movement of millions.

The Department of Health reported 414 additional infections and 11 new fatalities. These numbers are forecast to continue rising as the country ramps up its testing efforts.

Nine more COVID-19 patients recovered, raising the number of recoveries in the Philippines to 73.

The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases earlier said it was mulling the idea of extending the enhanced community quarantine that has halted all mass gatherings and stopped operations of schools and business in Luzon.

More than 1.2 million declared cases have been registered in 191 countries and territories since the virus first emerged in China in late last year. The number of fatalities globally reached 68,125.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.