LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A resident using an improvised face shield made from a plastic water tank to protect him from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic walks in his neighborhood in Manila on April 5, 2020, after the government imposed enhanced quarantine measures in the city.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Philippines registers 414 new virus infections, 11 additional deaths
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - April 6, 2020 - 4:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Monday recorded a total of 3,660 confirmed coronavirus cases and 163 deaths as the main island of Luzon entered its fourth week of enhanced community quarantine that has restricted the movement of millions.

The Department of Health reported 414 additional infections and 11 new fatalities. These numbers are forecast to continue rising as the country ramps up its testing efforts.

Nine more COVID-19 patients recovered, raising the number of recoveries in the Philippines to 73.

The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases earlier said it was mulling the idea of extending the enhanced community quarantine that has halted all mass gatherings and stopped operations of schools and business in Luzon.

More than 1.2 million declared cases have been registered in 191 countries and territories since the virus first emerged in China in late last year. The number of fatalities globally reached 68,125.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates. 

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: April 6, 2020 - 4:53pm

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

April 6, 2020 - 4:53pm

The Philippines records an additional 414 cases of the new coronavirus, raising the national total to 3,660.

The Department of Health also confirms 11 COVID-19 patients died in the country, bringing the national toll to 163.

Nine new patients recovered from the virus, which brings the total number of recoveries to 73.

April 6, 2020 - 9:07am

More than 1,200 people have died of coronavirus complications in the United States in the past day, John Hopkins University says.

The Baltimore-based university, which has been keeping a running tally of global coronavirus numbers, says there are at least 337,072 confirmed infections in the US with 9,633 deaths. — AFP

April 6, 2020 - 8:37am

US President Donald Trump on Sunday says he is "hopeful and sure" Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is hospitalized for further coronavirus tests after testing positive, would recover from COVID-19.

"He is a friend of mine, he is a great gentleman, a great leader. He was brought to the hospital today but I am hopeful and sure that he is going to be fine," Trump says at his White House briefing.

"He is a strong man, a strong person." — AFP

April 4, 2020 - 4:09pm

The Department of Health reports 76 more local cases of the coronavirus disease 2019, bringing the official tally to 3,094 from the previous count of 3,018.

April 3, 2020 - 12:58pm

The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. assures the public that they will shoulder the full cost of treatment for all COVID-19 patients until April 14, 2020.

"The reason for this accommodation window is due to the novelty and the wide range of severity of the disease in the country for which no existing case rate or package based on accepted protocols has yet been established," it says in a statement.

Philhealth says they will issue a new set of guidelines after the final protocol is established.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
9 hours ago
Headlines
Pimentel slapped with complaint for breaching quarantine protocols
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
A private lawyer wrote on Facebook that he submitted before noon a letter-complaint against Pimentel, “detailing the...
Headlines
fbfb
Quarantine extension gains support
By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
From Vice President Leni Robredo to senators, opposition lawmakers and the secretary of the interior, there is growing support...
Headlines
fbfb
People unhappy with COVID response free to criticize – Duterte
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
People who are not satisfied with the government’s handling of the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic are free to use...
Headlines
fbfb
Campus journalists decry threats on student who criticized Duterte administration
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
Calls for justice mounted Saturday night after the editor-in-chief of the University of the East's official student...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Angara recovers from COVID-19
1 hour ago
Angara was the third senator to have contracted the viral illness after Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz”...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Philippines urged to combat escalating domestic violence cases amid virus lockdowns
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
In a statement Monday, the CHR said quarantine measures make it harder for victims of gender-based violence to go out of their...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Duterte OKs one-time special risk allowance for government health workers
By Alexis Romero | 4 hours ago
The order covers public health workers in the national government agencies, government-owned or controlled corporations, and...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Philippines to start daily production of 10,000 PPEs after Holy Week
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, the spokesperson of the government’s coronavirus task force, announced Monday that...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
DILG urges LGUs to pass ordinance requiring use of face masks in public
5 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government on Monday urged local government units to pass an ordinance requiring...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with