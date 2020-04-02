LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
This file photo shows LED wall installed at the Supreme Court's front yard to flash the names of the successful examinees.
The STAR/Krizjohn Rosales, file
Justice Bernabe: No date yet on release of 2019 Bar exam resuts
(Philstar.com) - April 2, 2020 - 5:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court en banc has yet to decide on the date of the release of the 2019 Bar examinations,Senior Associate Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe said Thursday.

Bernabe, also the Bar chair, noted that “there is a spurious document currently circulating in social media and in various electronic messaging platforms stating that the results of the 2019 Bar Examinations will be released on a certain date.”

But the SC justice said that the SC magistrates has yet to meet in a full court session and decide on when the Bar examination results will be released.

“As chairperson of the 2019 Bar Examination, I categorically state that the information is false and that the Court En Banc is yet to meet to decide on the date of the release of the results,” Bernabe said.

She stressed that information and documents related to the Bar examinations will only be released through the SC Public Information Office.

“Rest assured this incident is being thoroughly investigated, and those found responsible shall be accordingly dealt with,” Bernabe added.

The supposed announcement from the SC stated that the 2019 Bar examination results will be released on April 10. A footnote on the document read “April Fools.”

The 2019 Bar exams were held at the University of Santo Tomas on November 3, 10, 17 and 24 last year. — Kristine Joy Patag

