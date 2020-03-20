LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
National government calls the shots in a crisis, not LGUs — Duterte
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - March 20, 2020 - 7:47am

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte in a public address on early Friday morning asserted the authority of the national government over local government units in times of crisis.

In his address, the president appealed to local government units to abide by the directives set by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Though he did not mention any names, Duterte also warned that noncompliance on the part of local government officials could lead to administrative and even criminal cases filed against erring officials. 

"We are in a critical time [and] the national government needs your help during this time. Do not make this quarantine more difficult for our people than it already is," the chief executive said.

"You are setting your own standards and making this lockdown more difficult for all," he added. 

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo also wrote in a later statement that "the national government will not countenance such deviation and disobedience. Errant local officials will face administrative sanctions and criminal prosecution,"

"The LGUs’ actions must be in sync and in unison with the national government’s directives in this state of national health emergency and calamity," he added. 

Vico Sotto rejected

Though not explicitly mentioned, Duterte's pronouncements were issued after a brief row between Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto and the Department of Interior and Local Government, and later, the Palace.

On Wednesday afternoon, Sotto appealed to the DILG to allow tricycles in their area to operate amid the month-long suspension of public and mass transportation.

Citing Pasig government's assessment, Sotto said prohibiting tricycles to operate does more damage to public health. He explained that residents without COVID-19, especially the elderly, but with existing medical conditions are not able to find transportation to hospitals.

In response, Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said that Sotto should "be more creative" in his approach to the situation. 

READ: DILG on Vico Sotto's appeal to exempt trikes: Be more creative in dealing with COVID-19

Malacañang also snubbed this notion later on, saying that social distancing would not be possible in motorcycles and tricycles.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, social distancing means "remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings, and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others when possible."

“I was a mayor myself, in case you have forgotten, but this is an emergency of national proportion and therefore it is the national government that should call the shots,” Duterte said, urging that all LGUs comply with directives set by the task force behind the government's response to COVID-19. 

"There is only one republic here, and that is the Republic of the Philippines. Therefore you should abide by the directives of the national government."

'Dereliction of duty'

Going off-script once more, Duterte said he felt the situation was no longer "just a quarantine" but rather "already in the stage of a lockdown."

The chief executive has not been shy about threatening local officials with prison time should they not carry out their duties amid the public health emergency.

In both his public addresses, Duterte highlighted the role of barangay officials in checking in with their constituents on the ground. 

"If there is a barangay captain who does not fulfill his duty in going around to find out how citizens are faring, if you are scared of dying of COVID-19, then you have no business being a government official," he said as he declared a Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine on Monday. 

During his earlier announcement of community quarantine in Metro Manila, his warnings were especially pointed for erring barangay captains, or those who did not do their jobs, saying, "You will also go to prison for dereliction of duty."

COVID-19 DILG LOCAL GOVERNMENT UNITS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS RODRIGO DUTERTE VICO SOTTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Departing foreigners flock to NAIA
By Rudy Santos | 9 hours ago
Foreigners swarmed the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 departure area as early as 6 a.m. yesterday to catch...
Headlines
fbfb
FULL TEXT: Appeal of 11 private hospitals to DOH amid COVID-19 crisis
9 hours ago
"Execution of the plan will allow for concentration of resources, speed of patient processing and efficiency in protocol execution,...
Headlines
fbfb
'We are very scared': With depleting resources, private hospitals appeal for designated COVID-19 facilities
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
"If we do not put our act together, the prospect of healthcare delivery systems crashing down is imminent and real. It is...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID test kits airlifted to Visayas, Mindanao
By Jaime Laude | 9 hours ago
The Philippine Air Force has airlifted COVID-19 testing kits to the Visayas and Mindanao as efforts to contain the pandemic...
Headlines
fbfb
Villar family donates disinfecting devices, masks, water
9 hours ago
The Villar family has donated the first batch of disinfecting devices to nine government hospitals in Metro Manila as well...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
9 hours ago
Duterte declares unilateral ceasefire with Reds
By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
President Duterte has formally declared a ceasefire with communist rebels to ensure the unhampered deployment of health workers...
Headlines
fbfb
9 hours ago
Catholic Church to go online for Holy Week
By Robertzon Ramirez | 9 hours ago
For the first time, the Catholic Church will go online in observing Holy Week activities this year due to the enhanced community...
Headlines
fbfb
9 hours ago
Palace firm on banning tricycles
By Emmanuel Tupas | 9 hours ago
he Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases is standing firm on its decision to prohibit...
Headlines
fbfb
9 hours ago
PNP OKs special lanes for health workers
By Emmanuel Tupas | 9 hours ago
The Philippine National Police approved yesterday the designation of special lanes for health workers and other essential...
Headlines
fbfb
9 hours ago
Special Congress session for COVID pushed
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 9 hours ago
Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go will push for a special session of Congress to approve a supplemental budget and provide...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with