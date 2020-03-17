DOH confirms community transmission of COVID-19 in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed that community transmission of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines has already happened.
Community-based transmission is declared when a person is diagnosed with the disease despite not having been to a high-risk area and not having been in contact with any other confirmed cases.
As of Monday night, the Department of Health had tallied 140 patients who had tested positive for COVID-19.
Philippines reports new COVID-19 recovery as cases rise to 142
When the first three cases of the virus were confirmed in late January, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III was careful to point out that all the patients had travel history to Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak.
Thus, he said, the three patients were classified as "imported cases" or cases where the patients were infected abroad and not locally.
When local transmission was declared by the Health department earlier this week, this indicated that the virus was spreading among Filipinos on Philippine soil but that contact tracing was still possible as authorities are still able to track a clear trail of the spread of the virus.
"However, once there is sustained community transmission — or an increasing number of local cases whose links cannot be established — the strategy will be shifted from an intensive contact tracing to the implementation of community-level quarantine (or lockdown), and/or possibly, suspension of work or school," the DOH said in a statement on Saturday.
Mainland Luzon is under an enhanced community quarantine until midnight of April 13, meaning strict home quarantine in all households as well as the suspension of transportation.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
If you believe you have come into possible contact with infected patients, you may be directed to the proper office of the Department of Health for advice through the following lines: (632) 8651-7800 local 5003-5004 or (632) 165-364.
You may also opt to call the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine at (02) 8807-2631/ 8807-2632/ 8807-2637.
Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.
BDO confirms that an employee of one of its branches in San Juan City tested positive for COVID-19.
The bank says it is closely monitoring the patient's situation and ensuring the well-being of its employees, customers and suppliers.
The Office of Vice President Leni Robredo has begun to distribute personal protective equipment sets to hospitals in Metro Manila to help frontliners in the fight against COVID-19.
The PPE sets were distributed to the following hospitals:
- San Lazaro Hospital in Sta. Cruz, Manila
- Philippine General Hospital in Ermita, Manila
- University of the Philippines-National Institutes of Health, in Ermita, Manila
China reports just one new domestic coronavirus infection but found 20 more cases imported from abroad, threatening to spoil its progress against the disease.
The single case in Wuhan will boost China's view that it has "basically curbed" the spread of a disease that is believed to have emerged in a live animal market in the central city in December.
Wuhan and its 11 million people were placed under strict quarantine on January 23, with the rest of Hubei province going under lockdown in the following days. — AFP
Ukraine announces shutdowns of public transport, bars, restaurants and shopping malls to stem the spread of the coronavirus after President Volodymyr Zelensky promised to act "harshly, urgently, perhaps unpopularly".
The government supported Zelensky's proposals and introduced restrictions on domestic movement, including full closure of the country's three metro systems — in Kiev, Kharkiv and Dnipro — until April 3.
The government also banned mass events with more than ten people participating. — AFP
Chile and Peru announces a total closure of their borders on Monday while Latin America's largest airline said it was reducing operations by 70 percent as the region scrambled to stem the rapidly-spreading coronavirus pandemic.
Latin America has registered more than 800 cases and seven deaths, according to an AFP count, after the Dominican Republic became the latest nation to report a fatality.
"We've decided to close all our country's terrestrial, maritime and aerial borders for the transit of foreigners," said Chile's President Sebastian Pinera.
The announcement came as Chile revealed on Monday its number of coronavirus cases had more than doubled since Sunday to 155.
Peru followed suit soon afterwards with President Martin Vizcarra announcing a two-week measure "today, from midnight."
It's part of the state of emergency declared late on Sunday but like Chile, cargo will not be affected by the border closures. — AFP
