LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Filipino students are seen in this file photo.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Walang Pasok: Class, government work suspension in Metro Manila extended to April 14
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - March 14, 2020 - 11:58am

MANILA, Philippines — The suspension of classes in all levels and government work in Metro Manila, previously announced until April 12, has now been extended to April 14 in the undated memorandum released by Malacañang on Saturday.

RELATED: Metro Manila on lockdown for 30 days as alarm heightens over COVID-19

In line with the government's social distancing measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, education departments and agencies have been mandated to ensure that schools "provide adequate arrangements to allow students to continue fulfilling their requirements during said period."

Local government units in the capital region, meanwhile, must make sure that students stay at home during the suspension of classes.

RELATED: Metro Manila quarantine: Travel only to get supplies and for work

President Rodrigo Duterte in a Thursday speech said that students must study regardless of the class suspension.

"Kung wala kang magawa, sabi ng gobyerno, mag-aral ka (If there is nothing to do, the government says you should study)," he said. 

“Ang sigurado ako, mga kamay ninyo, nasa cellphone yan instead of studying.”

2019-NCOV CLASS SUSPENSION CORONAVIRUS DISEASE 2019 COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS RODRIGO DUTERTE WALANG PASOK WORK AND CLASS SUSPENSIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Code Red Sublevel 2: Main measures taken to combat COVID-19 and their implications
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
This comes after the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases declared the highest Code Red Sub Level 2 because...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 infections in the Philippines rise to 64
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 15 hours ago
The World Health Organization said the new coronavirus outbreak is a "controllable pandemic" if countries step up measures...
Headlines
fbfb
LIST: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines 
(10th update) Here's a running list of the confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the Philippines as they are announced and...
3 hours ago
Headlines
Cyber-troll armies linked to Duterte flagged as ‘digital predators’
By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
Cyber-troll armies linked to supporters of President Duterte have been cited as among the 20 “Worst Digital Predators...
Headlines
fbfb
'Is it a lockdown or a community quarantine?' Your questions about latest move vs COVID-19 answered
The lockdown will restrict domestic travel in and out of the capital region from March 15 to April 14. This measure will be...
20 hours ago
Headlines
Latest
13 hours ago
No supply disruptions, worker ban in Metro’
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
There will be no disruption in the supply of food and agricultural commodities for residents in Metro Manila after the government...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
PNP to apprehend uncooperative people
By Romina Cabrera | 13 hours ago
As Metro Manila braces for “community quarantine” that some fear is a lockdown, police have warned uncooperative...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
Manila churches suspend masses
By Robertzon Ramirez | 13 hours ago
Starting today, masses and other public gatherings in some Catholic churches in Metro Manila would be temporarily suspended,...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
Hundreds of daily domestic flights canceled
By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
Local airlines will be canceling hundreds of daily domestic flights starting tomorrow, in line with the domestic air travel...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
Duterte, Go negative for COVID-19
By Edith Regalado | 13 hours ago
President Duterte and Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go have tested negative for the coronavirus disease 2019 , Go disclosed...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with