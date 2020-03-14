Walang Pasok: Class, government work suspension in Metro Manila extended to April 14

MANILA, Philippines — The suspension of classes in all levels and government work in Metro Manila, previously announced until April 12, has now been extended to April 14 in the undated memorandum released by Malacañang on Saturday.

In line with the government's social distancing measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, education departments and agencies have been mandated to ensure that schools "provide adequate arrangements to allow students to continue fulfilling their requirements during said period."

Local government units in the capital region, meanwhile, must make sure that students stay at home during the suspension of classes.

President Rodrigo Duterte in a Thursday speech said that students must study regardless of the class suspension.

"Kung wala kang magawa, sabi ng gobyerno, mag-aral ka (If there is nothing to do, the government says you should study)," he said.

“Ang sigurado ako, mga kamay ninyo, nasa cellphone yan instead of studying.”