NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A government worker disinfects a high school, amid concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, in Manila on March 9, 2020.
AFP/Maria Tan
Coronavirus cases in Philippines now at 20
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - March 9, 2020 - 5:06pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 5:15 p.m.) — After hitting a high of 10 confirmed cases in the past two days, the number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patients in the country doubled to 20, the Department of Health (DOH) confirmed Monday afternoon.

Health Assistant Secretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire said that information on the places of residence and whereabouts of cases 11 to 20 was still being gathered. 

She said the sudden spike in cases was a result of the newly-declared localized transmission. 

According to Vergeire, the department still has no information on how the new cases were "epidemiologically linked" to previously confirmed patients. 

The DOH reportedly received the new confirmed results "before lunch" on Monday and was already conducting contact tracing on the new cases.

Because local transmission has now been declared by the Health department, the virus is now officially spreading among Filipinos on Filipino soil.

"Case #5 is the very reason we called it localized transmission," Vergeire said. 

Vergeire also said that the newfound cases were due to more stringent surveillance measures on the part of the DOH. 

"Yung biglang pagdami ng kaso ay dahil sa maigting na surveillance na ginagawa natin ngayon... if you may observe, some of these cases had histories of travel," she said.

No community transmission

The DOH was careful to point out that they were not declaring community-based transmission yet despite the influx of cases. 

Community-based transmission is hoisted when a person who has been diagnosed with the disease despite not being in a high-risk area is known to have been in contact with any other confirmed cases. 

Because they do not fall under the department's screening tool, this indicates that the virus was transmitted to them in the community and it is unclear where they would have contracted it.

"The mean determinant para masabing may community transmission ka kapag ang mga kaso mo ay hindi na linked to each other," the DOH official added.

The Health department also urged the public to stay away from public, crowded places and mass gatherings. 

The DOH assured the public that government hospitals have isolation rooms, although the department said it would be shifting towards home quarantine in combating the spread of the virus. 

Public health emergency

Earlier that day, President Rodrigo Duterte signed Proclamation 922 declaring a state of public health emergency throughout the country amid the worsening scare surrounding the new virus. 

“However, once there is sustained community transmission - or an increasing number of local cases whose links cannot be established - the strategy will be shifted from an intensive contact tracing to the implementation of community-level quarantine (or lockdown), and/or possibly, suspension of work or school," the Health department said in a statement on Saturday.

"These will be implemented in municipal, city, or provincial scale as may be warranted. Augmentation of health staff from unaffected areas and uniformed personnel will also be facilitated.

On Saturday, the DOH confirmed local transmission of the virus in the country after the first three cases were tagged as imported cases. 

The DOH on Monday evening also sent the details of the patients to reporters. 

The matrix is as follows:

11th case Male, 72 Filipino No exposure, travel history March 3 (cough with co-morbidity) March 8 TMC For validation
12th case Male, 56 Filipino Travel history to UAE Feb 29 (fever and cough)  March 9 MMC For validation
13th case Male, 34 Filipino Travelled to AUS Feb 28 (fever) March 9 MMC For validation
14th case Male, 46 Filipino None Feb 25 (fever and cough) March 9 MMC For validation
15th case Male, 24 Filipino Still to be determined March 1 (cough) March 9 MMC For validation
16th case Male, 70 Filipino Exposed to known case March 1 (cough, sore throat, colds) March 9 Unihealth Paranaque Hospital For validation
17th case Female, 69 Filipino Exposed to known case March 1 (Colds, hypertension) March 9 Unihealth Paranaque Hospital For validation
18th case Male, 41  Filipino Taiwan Feb 26 (fever, headache, body malaise) March 9 Tricity Medical Center For validation
19th case Female, 46 Filipino None Under investigation March 9 Tricity Medical Center For validation
20th case Male, 48 Filipino Travel history: Japan Feb 29 (cough, body malaise) March 9 RITM For validation

LIST: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines 

COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE updates: Novel coronavirus in the Philippines
The Philippines is now among the Southeast Asian countries with novel coronavirus or 2019-nCoV after the Department of Health...
2 days ago
Headlines
LIST: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines 
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
Healthcare groups earlier told Philstar.com that local transmission would make the situation much worse because of the worsening...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: COVID-19 patient in Quezon City among cases earlier confirmed
9 hours ago
The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines stood at 10 Monday after the DOH reported four new ca...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to 10 as DOH confirms 4 new patients
18 hours ago
(Update 2) Shortly before midnight on Monday, the Department of Health confirmed four additional cases suffering from the...
Headlines
fbfb
Locsin's Twitter locked for tweeting activists are communists who should be shot
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 8 hours ago
This means that Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. can still send direct messages to his followers but will not...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
LIST: Places with travel restrictions on Philippines over coronavirus fears
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Roughly 110,000 individuals have been infected worldwide and nearly 3,800 have died from the virus that causes COVID-19.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
2 Filipinos infected with new coronavirus in Lebanon
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
The two new cases in Lebanon brought the total number of infected Filipinos outside the Philippines to 91.
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Nancy Binay chides government for 'slow' release of COVID-19 info
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
The new coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, has so far infected 10 people in the country since the pathogen emerged...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Greenhills shopping center stays open amid COVID-19 fears — San Juan mayor
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"Kahapon kumain ako sa Greenhills. Inikot ko 'yung buong shopping center perimeter. Pansin na pansin talaga na kakaunti ang...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Sandiganbayan orders arrest of ex-PCGG chair Sabio over graft conviction
4 hours ago
The STAR reported that the anti-graft court’s Fourth Division junked Sabio’s motion for reconsideration on a December...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with