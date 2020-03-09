Coronavirus cases in Philippines now at 20

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 5:15 p.m.) — After hitting a high of 10 confirmed cases in the past two days, the number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patients in the country doubled to 20, the Department of Health (DOH) confirmed Monday afternoon.
Health Assistant Secretary Ma. Rosario
She said the sudden spike in cases
According to
The DOH reportedly received the new confirmed results "before lunch" on Monday and was already conducting contact tracing on the new cases.
Because local transmission has now
"Case #5 is the very reason we called it localized transmission,"
"Yung
LOOK: @DOHgovph shows a matrix with the summary of new #COVID19 confirmed cases in the Philippines, from case 7 to 20. pic.twitter.com/yR7Zd0nb9s— World Health Organization Philippines (@WHOPhilippines) March 9, 2020
No community transmission
The DOH was careful to point out
Community-based transmission
Because they do not fall under the department's screening tool, this
"The mean determinant para
The Health department also urged the public to stay away from public, crowded places and mass gatherings.
The DOH assured the public that government hospitals have isolation rooms, although the department said it would
Public health emergency
Earlier that day, President Rodrigo Duterte signed Proclamation 922 declaring a state of public health emergency throughout the country amid the worsening scare surrounding the new virus.
"
On Saturday, the DOH confirmed local transmission of the virus in the country after
The DOH on Monday evening also sent the details of the patients to reporters.
The matrix is as follows:
|11th case
|Male, 72
|Filipino
|No exposure, travel history
|March 3 (cough with co-morbidity)
|March 8
|TMC
|For validation
|12th case
|Male, 56
|Filipino
|Travel history to UAE
|Feb 29 (fever and cough)
|March 9
|MMC
|For validation
|13th case
|Male, 34
|Filipino
|Travelled to AUS
|Feb 28 (fever)
|March 9
|MMC
|For validation
|14th case
|Male, 46
|Filipino
|None
|Feb 25 (fever and cough)
|March 9
|MMC
|For validation
|15th case
|Male, 24
|Filipino
|Still to be determined
|March 1 (cough)
|March 9
|MMC
|For validation
|16th case
|Male, 70
|Filipino
|Exposed to known case
|March 1 (cough, sore throat, colds)
|March 9
|Unihealth Paranaque Hospital
|For validation
|17th case
|Female, 69
|Filipino
|Exposed to known case
|March 1 (Colds, hypertension)
|March 9
|Unihealth Paranaque Hospital
|For validation
|18th case
|Male, 41
|Filipino
|Taiwan
|Feb 26 (fever, headache, body malaise)
|March 9
|Tricity Medical Center
|For validation
|19th case
|Female, 46
|Filipino
|None
|Under investigation
|March 9
|Tricity Medical Center
|For validation
|20th case
|Male, 48
|Filipino
|Travel history: Japan
|Feb 29 (cough, body malaise)
|March 9
|RITM
|For validation
- Latest
- Trending