Response team for COVID-19 patients are in place at Quezon City General Hospital as number of patients in Quezon City rises.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Coronavirus cases in the Philippines jump to 35
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 10, 2020 - 3:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Tuesday recorded 11 new cases of the new coronavirus infections in the Philippines, bringing the total number to 35.

The virus has spread to over 100 countries and territories with more than 110,000 cases of infection. The global death toll reached 4,011 on Tuesday.

Health authorities raised the alert system over COVID-19 to Code Red Sublevel 1 on Saturday after confirming the first case of local transmission in the country.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday signed Proclamation 922, declaring a state of public health emergency across the country. With the proclamation, all government agencies and local government units are ordered to cooperate and mobilize resources to combat the virus.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates. 

 

