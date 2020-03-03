NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
A traveller, wearing a protective facemask amid fears about the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, walks past the Rain Vortex display at Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore on February 27, 2020.
AFP/Roslan Rahman
Third Filipino infected with COVID-19 in Singapore
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 3, 2020 - 1:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — Another Filipino in Singapore tested positive for the coronavirus disease, the country’s Ministry of Health said.

The 34-year-old female domestic worker was Singapore’s 108th COVID-19 case. She became the third Filipina to have been infected by the potentially deadly virus in the city-state.

“[She] has no recent travel history to China, Daegu and Cheongdo,” the health ministry said.

The woman tested positive for the new coronavirus Monday morning is currently in isolation at the Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Her employer and her co-worker, a 41-year-old Filipina, were confirmed to have COVID-19 infection last weekend.  

Singapore has 108 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus. Of the figure, 78 have fully recovered, while 30 are still in hospital.

The virus has spread to over 60 countries and infected more 90,000 people after first emerging in China late last year. The global death toll from the epidemic stood at 3,100 Tuesday.

