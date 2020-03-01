Second OFW tests positive for COVID-19 in Singapore

MANILA, Philippines — Singapore's 102nd confirmed case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Singapore is an overseas Filipino worker.

This was confirmed in a bulletin by the Singapore Ministry of Health on Saturday night.

According to the ministry, the patient is a 41-year-old Filipina who is currently in isolation at the Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. She is the second Filipino national to be infected with the new virus.

The ministry also disclosed in its bulletin that the woman is a domestic worker for the 101st confirmed COVID-19 case, a 61-year-old male Singapoream in isolation the same hospital.

Neither of them had any recent travel history to China or to Daegu and Cheongdo in South Korea.

On Sunday, February 23, the first Filipino to be infected with the virus in the country was confirmed by the ministry.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Brigido Dulay wrote on his Twitter account that the patient "is now in isolation at [Singapore]'s National Centre for Infectious Diseases."

Singapore has 102 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, with 30 of them hospitalized and 72 discharged.