NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A view of Marina Bay Sands resorts and hotels in Singapore is seen on April 4, 2019.
AFP/Roslan Rahman
Second OFW tests positive for COVID-19 in Singapore
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - March 1, 2020 - 10:29am

MANILA, Philippines — Singapore's 102nd confirmed case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Singapore is an overseas Filipino worker.

This was confirmed in a bulletin by the Singapore Ministry of Health on Saturday night. 

According to the ministry, the patient is a 41-year-old Filipina who is currently in isolation at the Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. She is the second Filipino national to be infected with the new virus. 

The ministry also disclosed in its bulletin that the woman is a domestic worker for the 101st confirmed COVID-19 case, a 61-year-old male Singapoream in isolation the same hospital. 

Neither of them had any recent travel history to China or to Daegu and Cheongdo in South Korea.

On Sunday, February 23, the first Filipino to be infected with the virus in the country was confirmed by the ministry. 

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Brigido Dulay wrote on his Twitter account that the patient "is now in isolation at [Singapore]'s National Centre for Infectious Diseases."

Singapore has 102 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, with 30 of them hospitalized and 72 discharged. 

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SINGAPORE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
US territory or Chinese province? Duterte gave false choices, Carpio says
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
"Of course, it's a false choice because it's not true that we should be either a Chinese province or a US territory because...
Headlines
fbfb
PAL layoff due to 'corporate greed,' not COVID-19 — labor group
By Ratziel San Juan | 20 hours ago
The labor leader claimed that massive terminations had been taking place at the airline even years before the COVID-19 o...
Headlines
fbfb
Oil price rollback set this week
By Danessa Rivera | 11 hours ago
More oil companies announced massive price cuts this week.
Headlines
fbfb
Over 20 vaccines being developed for COVID-19
By Ratziel San Juan | 23 hours ago
“We expect the first results in a few weeks.”
Headlines
fbfb
Japan travel ban still not discussed, DOT chief says
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat on Friday said the travel restriction on Japan is still not yet tackled by the...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
11 hours ago
Coronavirus fears lead to lonely PMA homecoming
By Jaime Laude | 11 hours ago
It was a most unusual scene at the Philippine Military Academy grand alumni homecoming in Baguio City last Feb. 22 –...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Cebu Pacific cancels all flights to South Korea
By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
Local airlines are canceling flights between the Philippines and South Korea starting today following restrictions issued...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
DOT puts nationwide mall sale on hold
By Catherine Talavera | 11 hours ago
The Department of Tourism is postponing the month-long Philippine Shopping Festival, scheduled to begin today, as it prioritizes...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Philippines calls for prudence on rights allegations
11 hours ago
The Philippines has urged the United Nations Human Rights Council to reassess baseless claims made against the government...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
CBCP to faithful: Take a break from gadgets, read the Bible
By Robertzon Ramirez | 11 hours ago
An official of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines urged yesterday the faithful to take a break from...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with