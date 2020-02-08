Filipino in United Arab Emirates positive for nCoV — report

MANILA, Philippines (Update 2, 3:29 p.m.) — A Filipino national is one of the two patients who tested positive for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus Acute Respiratory Disease in the United Arab Emirates.

This was announced by the country's Ministry of Health and Prevention, according to state-run Emirates News Agency.

The said infected patients were identified through the periodic screening being conducted continuously, based on standards of the World Health Organization

“In a statement, the Ministry said that the new cases, who are of Chinese and Filipino nationalities, are under observation and necessary medical care according to the highest health standards applicable in the country, stressing the effectiveness of the online reporting system,” the government news agency’s report read.

The new cases brought the Philippines' total nCoV infection count to seven.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said that health facilities will still monitor and report any new suspected cases of the 2019 nCoV ARD.