NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Tourists wearing surgical masks are pictured on a beach next to Burj Al Arab in Dubai on January 29 2020. The United Arab Emirates announced the first confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the Middle East, with a four-member Chinese family from Wuhan found to be infected.
AFP/GIUSEPPE CACACE
Filipino in United Arab Emirates positive for nCoV — report
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 8, 2020 - 3:18pm

MANILA, Philippines (Update 2, 3:29 p.m.) —  A Filipino national is one of the two patients who tested positive for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus Acute Respiratory Disease in the United Arab Emirates. 

This was announced by the country's Ministry of Health and Prevention, according to state-run Emirates News Agency.

The said infected patients were identified through the periodic screening being conducted continuously, based on standards of the World Health Organization

“In a statement, the Ministry said that the new cases, who are of Chinese and Filipino nationalities, are under observation and necessary medical care according to the highest health standards applicable in the country, stressing the effectiveness of the online reporting system,” the government news agency’s report read.

The new cases brought the Philippines' total nCoV infection count to seven.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said that health facilities will still monitor and report any new suspected cases of the 2019 nCoV ARD.

2019-NCOV NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
First confirmed nCoV case in Philippines now tests negative — DOH
By Ratziel San Juan | 21 hours ago
The health official clarified, however, that the patient is still classified as a confirmed case.
Headlines
fbfb
‘Duterte wants DFA to send notice of VFA termination’
By Christina Mendez | 15 hours ago
.
Headlines
fbfb
215 watched for nCoV; PUI dies of pneumonia
By Sheila Crisostomo | 15 hours ago
The number of persons under investigation for 2019 novel coronavirus infection across the country has reached 215, the Department...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte invokes command responsibility on corruption
By Christina Mendez | 15 hours ago
Invoking the principle of command responsibility, President Duterte warned all heads of offices to intensify the fight against...
Headlines
fbfb
China Coast Guard entering foreign waters via artificial islands
By Jaime Laude | 7 days ago
China is now capitalizing on its artificial island military bases in the West Philippine Sea to advance its massive maritime...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
DA to penalize abusive food traders, retailers manipulating prices
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
The Agriculture Department said it would strictly implement the Price Act of 1992, allowing them to pursue businesses found...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
Pinay quarantined in Hong Kong, negative for nCoV
By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
The first Filipina domestic helper quarantined in Hong Kong has tested negative for any of the coronavirus strains, the Department...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
DOLE chief apologizes for wrong report on OFW death in Dubai
15 hours ago
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III yesterday apologized to the government of Dubai for his pronouncement on Thursday that...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
Capas government opposes quarantine in SEAG village
By Ding Cervantes | 15 hours ago
This town’s Mayor Rey Catacutan urged President Duterte and Health Secretary Francisco Duque III yesterday to “consider...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
No DICT anomaly, but Rio still quitting
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 15 hours ago
The conflict between Department of Information and Communications Technology Secretary Gregorio Honasan II and his top undersecretary,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with