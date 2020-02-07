NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
San Lazaro Hospital in Manila has implemented a "No face mask, No entry" policy after the Department of Health confirmed that one of the patients under investigation tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
First confirmed nCoV case in Philippines now tests negative — DOH
Ratziel San Juan (The Philippine Star) - February 7, 2020 - 6:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s first confirmed case of 2019 Novel Coronavirus Acute Respiratory Disease is recovering and recently tested negative for the disease, according to the Department of Health.

“The patient is still stable. No symptoms. Our reports indicate that the last test niya done on...February 6, I think 'yung latest niya was negative already,” Health Department spokesperson Eric Domingo said in a Friday afternoon press briefing.

(Our reports indicate that her last test done on...February 6, I think that the latest was negative already.)

The health official clarified, however, that the patient is still classified as a confirmed case.

“But we already sent sample for the second test kasi we need two consecutive tests to be negative before we discharge the patient.”

(But we already sent a sample for the second test since we need to consecutive tests to be negative before we discharge the patient.)

The said patient is a 38-year-old Chinese woman who arrived in the Philippines on January 21 from Wuhan, the ground zero of the newly discovered strain of coronavirus.

Initially found to be asymptomatic or displaying no symptoms, the infected woman only sought medical attention on January 25, visiting Cebu and Dumaguete before being admitted.

The carrier’s partner, a 44-year-old male, is the first fatality recorded in the Philippines and the first nCoV death among 24 countries outside of China.

Since then, health authorities have been attempting to trace all the passengers who were seated near the couple when they boarded planes and are at risk of contractive the virus.

As of Thursday, the Epidemiology Bureau and the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group have identified all the 441 contacts of the first and second case of the 2019 nCoV ARD in the Philippines.

This figure includes the couple’s fellow airline passengers as well as the people they encountered in hotels, resorts and other places they visited.

Of the 235 contacts reached so far, 203 were placed on home quarantine. They had no reported signs or symptoms but the remaining 32 contacts who exhibited symptoms were categorized as patients under investigation (PUIs).

There are a total of 215 cumulative PUIs for 2019 nCoV ARD in the Philippines, according to the Health Department’s situational report on Friday noon.

At least 57 PUIs have tested negative, while 155 test results are still pending.

A total of 184 PUIs are currently admitted and isolated while 17 have been discharged under strict monitoring.

2019-NCOV DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH DOH NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Recommended
