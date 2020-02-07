All 441 contacts of nCoV patient traced — DOH

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 2:56 p.m.) — As of Thursday, the Epidemiology Bureau and the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group have identified all the 441 contacts of the first and second case of the 2019
Of the figure, 379
Of the 235 contacts reached so far,
As of Friday, there are
This includes the three confirmed cases where one patient
At least 57 PUIs have tested negative, while 155 test results are still pending.
Nine others have refused hospital admission.
Domingo said the health department is coordinating with local government units and the PNP to assist PUIs who refuse hospitalization,
The first and second confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines is a Chinese couple, with the 44-year-old male being the first fatality recorded in the Philippines and the first
Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.
The first Filipina worker quarantined in Hong Kong tested negative for the 2019 Novel
The Department of Foreign Affairs announced that the Filipina domestic worker has
"She is now resting in her employer's home which has
The number of patients under investigation for the novel coronavirus in the Philippines has risen to 215 as of February 7.
The Department of Health 184
Another patient under investigation died yesterday
China announces investigation after whistleblower doctor dies.
The White House says US President Donald Trump expressed his "confidence" in China's ability to tackle the novel coronavirus epidemic during talks with his Beijing counterpart Xi Jinping.
Trump "expressed confidence in China's strength and resilience in confronting the challenge of the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak," the White House says in a statement.
"The two leaders agreed to continue extensive communication and cooperation between both sides," it says, following reports in Chinese state media that the two had spoken on the phone about the matter. — AFP
Japan's health minister says another 41 people on a cruise ship quarantined off Japan have the new coronavirus, confirming more on board will now be tested for the illness. — AFP
- Latest
- Trending