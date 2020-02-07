NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Travellers walk past a thermal camera upon arrival at the international airport in Manila on February 5, 2020. A 44-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan died on February 1 at a government hospital in Manila and appears to have been infected with the SARS-like virus before arriving in the Philippines according to the Department of Health.
AFP/Romeo Gacad
All 441 contacts of nCoV patient traced — DOH
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 7, 2020 - 2:41pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 2:56 p.m.) — As of Thursday, the Epidemiology Bureau and the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group have identified all the 441 contacts of the first and second case of the 2019 nCoV ARD in the Philippines.

Of the figure, 379 constituted passengers and crew from flights taken by the confirmed cases, while 62 contacts were from the hotels, resorts, hospitals, public vehicles and other places visited by the confirmed cases, DOH spokesperson Eric Domingo said in a press briefing.

Of the 235 contacts reached so far, 203 were placed on home quarantine. They had no reported signs or symptoms but the remaining 32 contacts that exhibited symptoms were categorized as patients under investigation (PUIs).

As of Friday, there are a total of 215 PUIs for 2019 nCoV ARD in the Philippines.

This includes the three confirmed cases where one patient is still admitted. One has been discharged while the other has died.

At least 57 PUIs have tested negative, while 155 test results are still pending.

A total of 184 PUIs are currently admitted and isolated while 17 have been discharged under strict monitoring.

Nine others have refused hospital admission.

Domingo said the health department is coordinating with local government units and the PNP to assist PUIs who refuse hospitalization, as well as with the Department of Foreign Affairs and concerned embassies on foreign nationals refusing to be admitted.

The first and second confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines is a Chinese couple, with the 44-year-old male being the first fatality recorded in the Philippines and the first nCoV death among 24 countries outside of China.

2019-NCOV DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH DOH NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: February 7, 2020 - 3:32pm

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

February 7, 2020 - 3:32pm

The first Filipina worker quarantined in Hong Kong tested negative for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus Acute Respiratory Disease (2019-nCoV ARD).

The Department of Foreign Affairs announced that the Filipina domestic worker has been issued a bill of health and has been discharged by the Hong Kong Department of Health.

"She is now resting in her employer's home which has been thoroughly sanitized by the Hong Kong Department of Health," the DFA said Friday.

February 7, 2020 - 2:25pm

The number of patients under investigation for the novel coronavirus in the Philippines has risen to 215 as of February 7.

The Department of Health 184 are currently admitted and isolated, none refused admission and 17 have been discharged under strict monitoring.

Another patient under investigation died yesterday due to pneumonia but the DOH noted that the patient had an "underlying lung disease".

February 7, 2020 - 1:37pm

China announces investigation after whistleblower doctor dies. 

February 7, 2020 - 12:57pm

The White House says US President Donald Trump expressed his "confidence" in China's ability to tackle the novel coronavirus epidemic during talks with his Beijing counterpart Xi Jinping.

Trump "expressed confidence in China's strength and resilience in confronting the challenge of the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak," the White House says in a statement.

"The two leaders agreed to continue extensive communication and cooperation between both sides," it says, following reports in Chinese state media that the two had spoken on the phone about the matter. — AFP

February 7, 2020 - 11:30am

Japan's health minister says another 41 people on a cruise ship quarantined off Japan have the new coronavirus, confirming more on board will now be tested for the illness. — AFP

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Filipinos repatriated from Hubei to be quarantined in New Clark City
By Ratziel San Juan | 23 hours ago
After a two-week period under quarantine, the repatriated Filipinos will be discharged.
Headlines
fbfb
Global panic deepens over China virus as whistleblower doctor dies
By Helen Roxburgh | 7 hours ago
Ophthalmologist Li Wenliang died at 2:58 am, Wuhan Central Hospital said in a post on its verified account on Chinese social...
Headlines
fbfb
Ex-MRT 3 exec, in-law get 16 years for graft
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 16 hours ago
Former Metro Rail Transit Line 3 general manager Al Vitangcol III and his uncle-in-law Arturo Soriano have been sentenced...
Headlines
fbfb
6 passengers in Chinese couple’s flights show nCoV symptoms
By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Six passengers who traveled with the Chinese couple who were found to be carriers of the 2019 novel coronavirus acute respiratory...
Headlines
fbfb
Tarlac government not consulted on using New Clark City as quarantine zone
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 5 hours ago
The Department of Health did not consult the local government of Capas in Tarlac province over its decision to use the Athlete's...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
33 minutes ago
Kris Bernal engaged to business and life partner Perry Choi
By Ratziel San Juan | 33 minutes ago
Kapuso actress Kris Bernal and her longtime boyfriend-slash-business partner Perry Choi have finally sealed the deal!
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Korea temporarily suspends visa-free entry to Jeju amid nCoV threat
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Korean Embassy in Manila informed the bureau of the new travel ban policy on Monday that it was temporarily suspending the...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
DOH: Measures put in place to ensure safety of communities near New Clark City
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The local government of Capas earlier appealed to President Rodrigo Duterte to consider other facilities as quarantine zone...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
BCDA assures safety of Capas residents amid plan to use New Clark City as quarantine zone
2 hours ago
The Bases Conversion and Development Authority on Friday assured the local government of Capas, Tarlac that “preventive...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Bello apologizes to Dubai gov't for 'anxiety' over announcement of Pinay worker's death
3 hours ago
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III has apologized to the government of Dubai for the “confusion” and “anxiety”...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with