NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Chinese nationals leave a Chinese airline office after securing their return flight at the internatinal airport in Manila on February 3, 2020. The Philippines on February 2 reported the first death from the new coronavirus outside mainland China, as China said February 3 it urgently needed medical equipment and surgical masks as the death toll jumped above 360, making it more deadly than the SARS crisis nearly two decades ago.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Flights from China only carry Filipinos, foreigners with permanent visas — Immigration
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - February 7, 2020 - 11:52am

MANILA, Philippines — Flights from parts of China arriving to the country amid a travel ban only carry Filipinos and foreign nationals with permanent resident visas in the country, the Bureau of Immigration said.

Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval explained that some international airlines have continued operations from China to Philippines. This comes amid social media posts reporting continuing arrival of flights from China even with the travel ban still in effect.

In a message to Philstar.com, Sandoval stressed that the flights “may only carry Filipinos and foreign nationals who are carrying permanent resident visas to the country, as well as foreign nationals to the areas of concern.”

President Rodrigo Duterte imposed a ban against arrivals from China and its special administrative regions Hong Kong and Macau.

Duterte issued the directive morning of Sunday, February 2, the same day the Philippines reported its first death due to the virus outbreak that originated from Hubei province, China.

Foreign passengers with travel to China, Hong Kong and Macau within 14 days before arrival in Philippines are also barred from entering the country.

The Immigration bureau, however, explained that Filipino citizens and Alien Permanent Status holders are not covered by the ban.

Those who are exempted from the travel ban, including flight crew, “shall be turned over to the Quarantine Bureau for their assessment, together with a copy of their arrival cards.”

While travelling to China and its SARs are temporarily suspended, BI said that the following may be allowed to depart the Philippines:

  • A part of government delegation conducting official duties
  • member of the World Health Organization
  • member of other agencies involved in fighting and containing the spread the virus

Chinese nationals in Boracay

Sandoval also said that the Immigration bureau immediately looked into the Inquirer.net report that said Chinese tourists are still arriving in Boracay Island amid the travel ban from China, Macau and Hong Kong.

She said they verified with their airport and seaport personnel in Kalibo and nearby areas that no flights from China arrived since the travel ban.

“In fact, most airlines and shipping have already cancelled their routes from the affected areas,” she said.

“Said Chinese nationals, most probably arrived before the ban, or are among those who are already living or working in the area,” Sandoval added.

She urged the public to be more vigilant in sharing posts that “might confuse or incite panic.”

The Health department reported three confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus with one fatality in the country. It is monitoring 178 persons under investigation.

Chinese government death toll, meanwhile, is at 636, with 31,161 total infections in their country. 

2019 NCOV BORACAY BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION NOVEL CORONAVIRUS TRAVEL BAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Filipinos repatriated from Hubei to be quarantined in New Clark City
By Ratziel San Juan | 20 hours ago
After a two-week period under quarantine, the repatriated Filipinos will be discharged.
Headlines
fbfb
Ex-MRT 3 exec, in-law get 16 years for graft
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 13 hours ago
Former Metro Rail Transit Line 3 general manager Al Vitangcol III and his uncle-in-law Arturo Soriano have been sentenced...
Headlines
fbfb
Global panic deepens over China virus as whistleblower doctor dies
By Helen Roxburgh | 4 hours ago
Ophthalmologist Li Wenliang died at 2:58 am, Wuhan Central Hospital said in a post on its verified account on Chinese social...
Headlines
fbfb
Pinay domestic helper dies of coronavirus in Dubai
By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
A 58-year-old Filipina domestic helper who was confirmed to have been infected with coronavirus died recently in Dubai, United...
Headlines
fbfb
6 passengers in Chinese couple’s flights show nCoV symptoms
By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
Six passengers who traveled with the Chinese couple who were found to be carriers of the 2019 novel coronavirus acute respiratory...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
16 minutes ago
Bello apologizes to Dubai gov't for 'anxiety' over announcement of Pinay worker's death
16 minutes ago
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III has apologized to the government of Dubai for the “confusion” and “anxiety”...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
CHR: Don't let nCoV hysteria result in 'irrational' treatment of people
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Commission on Human Rights cautined the public against vilifying others on the basis of race.
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Flights from China only carry Filipinos, foreigners with permanent visas — Immigration
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Some international airlines have continued operations to China and Philippines amid the travel ban, but they carry Filipinos...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
WHO to hold forum to boost international efforts vs nCoV
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
The participants aim to address knowledge gaps and build on existing research, hoping to develop scientific information and...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Death of OFW in Dubai not due to nCoV
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
The Dubai Media Office said the cause of the death was pneumonia.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with