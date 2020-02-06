DOH debunks false messages claiming nCoV cases in PGH, East Ave hospital

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health this week called out circulating messages spreading false information about the Philippine General Hospital in Manila and the East Avenue Medical Center in Quezon City in relation to the outbreak of 2019 Novel Coronavirus Acute Respiratory Disease.

The department reiterated that it already has a dedicated webpage for announcements, public advisories, FAQs, and other relevant content on the 2019 nCoV ARD.

It can be accessed at https://www.doh.gov.ph/2019-nCoV

The DOH has since disproved the following false reports:

No nCoV patient at PGH

“Confirmed case here at PGH. Sinasabi ko na nga ba...Ingat everyone! In all fairness, I salute all the frontliners na doctors, nurse, midwives, na mabilis mag-reinforce ng triple apocalypse security sa mga patient," reads a variation of the false message being circulated.

(Confirmed nCoV case here at PGH. I knew it...Take care, everyone! In all fairness, I salute all the doctors, nurses, midwives at the frontlines, who are quick to reinforce triple apocalypse security for patients.)

The Health department said it has not received reports of confirmed cases at the Philippine General Hospital.

As of Wednesday noon, the Philippines recorded 133 patients under investigation.

Three cases have been confirmed with the only mortality so far being the first incident of an nCoV-confirmed patient's death outside of China.

A total of 30 cases have tested negative, while another 48 cases remain pending.

EAMC not on lockdown

“Maam, nakalockdown daw po ang east ave kasi may 2 chines confined PUI tapos 'yong 3 empleyado ng east ave may symptoms na?” reads a version of the false message being spread.

(Ma’am, the East Ave Medical Center is on lockdown because of two Chinese confined PUIs and three employees with symptoms?)

"EAMC is continuously providing healthcare services to the public at the OPD (outpatient department), Ward and ER Departments," the Health Department said in a Tuesday alert, labeling the content as fake.

The state-run hospital in question also reassured the public that the rumor is fake and that it is providing health services normally.

"Please be advised that there is no truth to the rumor that EAMC is on lockdown due to a coronavirus suspect patient,” it said in a statement.