NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Hospital officials Hian Kua (R) and Mario Juco inspect the interior of the holding area for patients suspected of being infected with a deadly SARS-life virus which originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan before they are put in isolation, at the Manila Doctors Hospital compound in Manila on January 31, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
DOH debunks false messages claiming nCoV cases in PGH, East Ave hospital
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 6, 2020 - 5:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health this week called out circulating messages spreading false information about the Philippine General Hospital in Manila and the East Avenue Medical Center in Quezon City in relation to the outbreak of 2019 Novel Coronavirus Acute Respiratory Disease.

The department reiterated that it already has a dedicated webpage for announcements, public advisories, FAQs, and other relevant content on the 2019 nCoV ARD.

It can be accessed at https://www.doh.gov.ph/2019-nCoV

RELATED: DOH launches novel coronavirus-dedicated webpage

The DOH has since disproved the following false reports:

No nCoV patient at PGH

“Confirmed case here at PGH. Sinasabi ko na nga ba...Ingat everyone! In all fairness, I salute all the frontliners na doctors, nurse, midwives, na mabilis mag-reinforce ng triple apocalypse security sa mga patient," reads a variation of the false message being circulated.

(Confirmed nCoV case here at PGH. I knew it...Take care, everyone! In all fairness, I salute all the doctors, nurses, midwives at the frontlines, who are quick to reinforce triple apocalypse security for patients.)

The Health department said it has not received reports of confirmed cases at the Philippine General Hospital.

As of Wednesday noon, the Philippines recorded 133 patients under investigation.

Three cases have been confirmed with the only mortality so far being the first incident of an nCoV-confirmed patient's death outside of China.

A total of 30 cases have tested negative, while another 48 cases remain pending.

EAMC not on lockdown

“Maam, nakalockdown daw po ang east ave kasi may 2 chines confined PUI tapos 'yong 3 empleyado ng east ave may symptoms na?” reads a version of the false message being spread.

(Ma’am, the East Ave Medical Center is on lockdown because of two Chinese confined PUIs and three employees with symptoms?)

"EAMC is continuously providing healthcare services to the public at the OPD (outpatient department), Ward and ER Departments," the Health Department said in a Tuesday alert, labeling the content as fake.

The state-run hospital in question also reassured the public that the rumor is fake and that it is providing health services normally.

"Please be advised that there is no truth to the rumor that EAMC is on lockdown due to a coronavirus suspect patient,” it said in a statement.

2019-NCOV DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH DOH EAMC EAST AVENUE MEDICAL CENTER NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PGH PHILIPPINE GENERAL HOSPITAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DOH: Woman who has since returned to China is third nCoV case in Philippines
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"The DOH confirms that a sample from a 60-year-old female tested postive of the 2019-nCoV. This is the third case of nCoV...
Headlines
fbfb
House panel approves divorce bill
By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
A committee in the House of Representatives approved in principle yesterday the Marriage Dissolution Bill, a measure equivalent...
Headlines
fbfb
Lorenzana: Philippines doesn't need the VFA indefinitely
By Ratziel San Juan | 6 hours ago
Lorenzana said that while the VFA was “born out of a mutual need” between the Philippines and the US, the main...
Headlines
fbfb
'Not a death sentence': DOH says 98% of nCoV patients get better
7 hours ago
Health Undersecretary Eric Domingo said 98% of the individuals affected by the illness will recover.
Headlines
fbfb
Ex-MRT official Vitangcol, relative convicted for graft over maintenance deal
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
All of the accused were established to have conspired together despite knowing Vitangcol’s personal, financial stake...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
17 minutes ago
Protocols set for the repatriation, quarantine of Filipinos to be flown out of Hubei
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 17 minutes ago
At least 45 overseas Filipino workers in Hubei have expressed their intent to join the repatriation process.
Headlines
fbfb
42 minutes ago
Duterte issues EO for 'Filipino centric' Philippine quincentennial
By Alexis Romero | 42 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte cited the need for a "Filipino-centric" point of view in the commemoration of the 500th anniversary...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Filipina in Dubai died of coronavirus but unclear if nCoV or MERS-CoV
1 hour ago
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said it is not yet clear if the 58-year Filipina worker died from the 2019 Novel Coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Filipinos repatriated from Hubei to be quarantined in New Clark City
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
After a two-week period under quarantine, the repatriated Filipinos will be discharged.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Healthcare 'grossly neglected' in 'middle-income' Philippines, groups say
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"What they mean by weak health systems only really applies to poorer countries. What they're referring to is developing third-world...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with