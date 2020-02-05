Duterte orders release of P2.25 billion health workers’ gear

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte has ordered the release of P2.25 billion for the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) for 5,000 health workers tasked to help contain the spread of novel coronavirus (nCoV) in the country.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III told the Senate committee on health chaired by Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go that the President approved the disbursement during the Cabinet meeting last night at Malacañang.

“This (funding) is on the assumption that this (nCoV outbreak) will last for 90 days or three months and multiplied by three shifts because the care should be around the clock, not just eight hours,” Duque told the hearing.

He said a set of the PPE costs around P1,500 and includes n95 masks, goggles, head gear, gloves, gowns and aprons.

The World Health Organization Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office (WHO-EMRO) meanwhile said it will provide infection prevention and control medical supplies to health workers in countries where the novel coronavirus has been confirmed, including the Philippines.

The medical supplies for over 6,000 health workers include gloves, masks, gowns and sanitizers, the WHO-EMRO said in a Twitter post.

The first batch of supplies was expected to leave WHO-EMRO’s regional hub in Dubai for the Philippines yesterday.

During the hearing, officials from the University of the Philippines National Institute of Health said the rapid testing kits it developed would be ready for testing by the Department of Health anytime. Duque said the kits would be tested if they meet WHO standards.

At Malacañang on Monday, President Duterte declared that everything is well in the Philippines, as the nCoV would eventually “die a natural death.”

Duterte said there is nothing to be hysterical about, as only one person in the Philippines had died of the disease.

“Let’s start with the narrative by saying that everything is well in the country. There is nothing really to be extra scared of that coronavirus thing although it has affected a lot of countries...You know one or two in any country is not really that fearsome,” the President said at a press briefing in Malacañang.

Health officials confirmed the Philippines’ first case of nCoV in the Philippines last Thursday. The patient, a 38-year-old Chinese female, arrived in the Philippines from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the place of origin of the virus, via Hong Kong last Jan. 21.

Three days later, the health department announced that the patient’s companion, a 44-year-old Chinese man, had died, the first reported nCoV death outside China. The man was admitted at San Lazaro Hospital in Manila last Jan. 25.

Duterte said the nCoV may worsen “in the meantime” but would die a “natural death” just like the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), an illness recognized as a global threat in 2003.

“I assure you, even without vaccines, it will just die a natural death... But you know, the progress of medical science now is far too different (from) the yesteryears,” the President said.

“Matatapos rin ito (This too shall pass). But would it worsen in the meantime? Maybe.”

Duterte vows Transparency

He also vowed to be transparent on the issue and called for an end to finger pointing.

So far, nCov has infected more than 17,000 people worldwide and claimed more than 300 lives, including one in the Philippines.

“This I can assure you, this government will never hide anything. If it says that you are going to die tomorrow because of this – it’s a contagion all over, we will tell you that,” the President said at the briefing.

Duterte said he has ordered the health department to prepare a room or space for patients who exhibit symptoms of nCoV.

“I will expropriate. I will get your building whether you like it or not, whether it is on times of emergency I can always... It is confiscatory in nature. You confiscate, then you make it a hospital bringing in the equipment inside the building where the egress and ingress is controlled,” the President said.

Duterte, however, said the Philippines has no need for a quarantine facility for now because the minimum number of patients required for a room to be used for quarantine is four. So far, the Philippines has recorded only two confirmed cases of nCoV.

The President said the government is also prepared to buy face masks, noting that the supply in the market has been depleted because of high demand.

Duterte also expressed belief that there is no need to expand the travel ban to include other countries affected by the virus. The temporary travel ban only covers travelers from China and its administrative regions Macau and Hong Kong.

Duterte also decried the anti-Chinese sentiments in social media, saying the Chinese should not be blamed for the spread of the virus.

“If you ask me whether I will bar the Chinese from entering, the answer of course is no. That is an utter disrespect to a human being.”

Duterte said there are many Filipinos in China and that the Asian power has been “kind” to the Philippines.

“You know, we are a community of nations. We cooperate. China has been kind to us. We can only also show the same favor to them,” he added.