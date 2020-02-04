NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III told the Senate that only 17% of the 331 co-passengers of the Chinese couple who tested positive for the novel coronavirus have been contacted.
The STAR/Mong Pintolo
DOH chief grilled for slow contact tracing of nCov patient's co-passengers
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - February 4, 2020 - 3:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — Senators criticized the leadership of the Department of Health for failing to contact the rest of the co-passengers of a Chinese couple confirmed to have the 2019 novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease or 2019-nCoV ARD.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III told the Senate hearing that only 17% of the 331 airplane passengers who interacted with the nCoV carriers have been contacted.

Duque claimed that Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific are not sharing the contact details of the passengers due to confidentiality.

Philippine Airlines denied the claims of Duque that it refuses to give the names of the passengers.

PAL Vice President for Security Gen. Cesar Ronnie Ordoyo told the Senate panel that in tandem with Cebu Pacific, the airlines have given the passenger lists to the Bureau of Epidemiology.

"As a matter of fact, we have given them the list as required because as per protocol, it would be the Bureau of Quarantine who should be following this up," Ordoyo told the Senate panel.

When asked who is in charge of contact tracing, Duque pointed his finger at DOH epidemiology bureau Ferchito Avelino for supposed lack of transparency.

"I don't know the steps, the specific measures of how this should be done and I hope that you give me a chance to look into this and I'll have it investigated," Duque told the Senate panel.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, meanwhile, suggested that the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines and the Civil Aeronautics Board should be in charge of contact tracing.

"What we have here is a glaring example of a failure to communicate," Tugade told the Senate panel.

Tugade added that the DOH does not have ascendancy nor power to force compliance among airlines to conduct contact tracing.

Sen. Francis Pangilinan, meanwhile, blamed the DOH leadership for the low rate of contacted co-passengers of the nCoV patients in the Philippines.

"I beg to disagree that the secretary of Health is pointing his finger at his underling when there is only 17% of those passengers have been contacted since this issue erupted," Pangilinan said.

Pangilinan said the issue was not just a mere failure of communication but a failure of leadership on the Health department.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson agreed with Pangilinan's sentiments, pointing out that it should have been the initiative of the DOH to contact the passengers.

"What we have here, as Sen. Pangilinan mentioned, is a failure of leadership... The DOH should be on top of the situation, not the CAAP, not the [Bureau of Immigration], or the [Department of Transportation] but the DOH," Lacson said.

Lacson stressed that the DOH should not be blaming other agencies as the 2019-nCoV threat is a health issue.

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: February 4, 2020 - 4:15pm

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

February 4, 2020 - 4:15pm

A South Korean woman who recently visited Thailand was confirmed Tuesday as having the deadly new virus sweeping China, Seoul's health authorities say.

The virus first appeared in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, and has infected more than 20,000 people, killing 425 and spreading to more than two dozen countries.

The latest confirmed case brought South Korea's total number of patients to 16. — AFP

February 4, 2020 - 3:06pm

The Department of Education is postponing planned national- and regional-level events in light of the risk posed by the novel coronavirus, Education Secretary Leonor Briones says.

"These will be the regional health meets, regional athletic meets, talent contests at the national level, so all the regions will gather in one place," she tells senators, noting that, for the Palarong Pambansa, for example, the DepEd is looking at "30,000 learners and parents and grandparents" whose health may be compromised.

February 4, 2020 - 2:36pm

Filipinos being repatriated by the Department of Foreign Affairs will arrive through Clark International Airport in Pampanga, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr.  says.

"There are protocols for that. They are arriving in Clark and they will be brought to quarantine facilities," he says.

The Bureau of Immigration announced last week that a special team will handle the returning Filipinos, particularly to verify their identities since terrorists may be using the health emergency to infiltrate the country.

Locsin raises the problem faced by Overseas Filipino Workers who will not be allowed to fly back to Hong Kong because of the government's ban on Filipinos going to China, Macau, and Hong Kong.

February 4, 2020 - 2:21pm

Macau says it will temporarily close down all casinos as the gambling hub battles the deadly coronavirus, cutting off the lifeblood of the city's economy.

The move came as the former Portuguese colony confirmed its tenth confirmed case of the virus, which has killed more than 400 people in China, infected tens of thousands and spread to more than 20 countries.

Chief Executive Ho Iat-seng, a pro-Beijing appointee who took office in December, says the gambling industry would initially shutter for two weeks but he warned the closures could be extended if the virus continued to spread. — AFP 

February 4, 2020 - 12:58pm

The most significant economic impact of the 2019-nCoV outbreak will likely be centered on the tourism sector, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez says at the Senate hearing, noting the travel and tourism industry is taking a hit globally.

He says tourism to the Philippines dropped 1.3% to 1.9 million arrivals in 2003 from 1.93 million in 2002 due to the SARS outbreak.

But in 2004, tourist arrivals rebounded quickly to 2.3 million, growing steadily until the H1N1 outbreak in 2009 that brought a slight decrease in arrivals.

