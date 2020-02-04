Philippines watching developments on Thailand's potential 2019-nCoV cure

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will
A 71-year-old patient tested negative for the deadly virus 48 hours after Thai doctors gave her a mixture of medicines used to treat flu and HIV.
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the treatment in Thailand lacks
"We need further advisories because it will be difficult if something bad happens
Duque added that the DOH will
"It will be better if we wait. If there is proof that the cocktail is
According to Thailand's health ministry, the doctors combined anti-flu drug
Thailand has 19 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, the second highest number of cases outside of China, next to Japan with 20.
First death outside China
The Philippines confirmed the first recorded death from the virus outside China over the weekend.
The patient was a 44-year-old Chinese man, a companion of the
The man passed away on February 1, days after being admitted for fever, cough and sore throat. According to the DOH, the man was in
The DOH is monitoring 80 patients suspected of having the virus, 67 of which
A 39-year-old man in Hong Kong who was being treated for the novel coronavirus has died, medical authorities confirms, the first fatality connected to the illness in the financial hub and only the second outside of mainland China.
A spokesman for the Hospital Authority says the victim was a resident of Hong Kong who travelled to the Chinese city of Wuhan -- the epicenter of the outbreak -- on January 21 and who returned to the financial hub two days later. — AFP
The Parañaque City government will check on employees of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) in its jurisdiction to check for nCov Acute Respiratory Disease symptoms, Metro Manila Development Authority General Manager Jojo Garcia says.
Garcia, speaking on CNN Philippines, also says that most cities in Metro Manila have isolation tents for patients suspected of having been infected by the novel coronavirus.
The number of total infections in China's coronavirus outbreak has passed 20,400 nationwide with 3,235 new cases confirmed, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.
In its daily update, the commission said there had been 64 new deaths from the virus — all in hardest-hit Hubei province, bringing the national toll to 425. — AFP
The number of confirmed deaths from China's coronavirus outbreak spikes to 425, after authorities in Hubei province reported 64 new fatalities Tuesday.
In its daily update, figures from the health commission in Hubei, which has been hit hardest by the virus, also showed a sharp increase in confirmed infections with 2,345 new cases.
That puts the national total at 19,550, based on numbers previously issued by the central government. — AFP
President Duterte says there is no need to further expand the travel ban to include travelers from other countries affected by the novel coronavirus for now.
Currently, a temporary travel ban is in place, preventing entry of travelers from China, Hong Kong and Macau, except Filipino citizens or those holding Philippine permanent resident visas. The move was made to prevent the virus from spreading.
Earlier, a Philippine immigration official said that some 300 Chinese nationals are stranded in the country due to the travel ban.
Duterte also calls on the public to refrain from blaming the Chinese for the spread of the novel coronavirus.
