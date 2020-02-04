NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
In this Feb. 3, 2020 photo, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III holds a press conference on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus Acute Respiratory Disease.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Philippines watching developments on Thailand's potential 2019-nCoV cure
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - February 4, 2020 - 10:39am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will be waiting for further research on the effectivity of a cocktail of anti-virals that supposedly cured a Chinese woman infected with the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Thailand.

A 71-year-old patient tested negative for the deadly virus 48 hours after Thai doctors gave her a mixture of medicines used to treat flu and HIV.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the treatment in Thailand lacks scientific basis and noted that the "drug cocktail" was only applied to mild novel coronavirus cases.

"We need further advisories because it will be difficult if something bad happens due to the medicine, it will be our liability, the situation will be more complicated," Duque told radio dzMM in Filipino.

Duque added that the DOH will be willing to use the so-called drug cocktail if proven effective.

"It will be better if we wait. If there is proof that the cocktail is really effective, why will we refrain from using it?" the Heatlth chief added.

According to Thailand's health ministry, the doctors combined anti-flu drug drug oseltamivir with lopinavir and ritonavir, anti-virals used to treat HIV to the patient.

Thailand has 19 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, the second highest number of cases outside of China, next to Japan with 20.

WATCH: 'Everything is well': Duterte assures nation on novel coronavirus risk

First death outside China

The Philippines confirmed the first recorded death from the virus outside China over the weekend.

The patient was a 44-year-old Chinese man, a companion of the 38-year old woman, who was the first confirmed carrier of the virus in the Philippines.

The man passed away on February 1, days after being admitted for fever, cough and sore throat. According to the DOH, the man was in stale condition in his last few days before his sickness worsened within 24 hours.

The DOH is monitoring 80 patients suspected of having the virus, 67 of which are confined and isolated in various hospitals in the country while 10 have benn discharged but under strict monitoring.

2019-NCOV-ACURE RESPIRATORY DISEASE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH FRANCISCO DUQUE III NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: February 4, 2020 - 11:25am

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

February 4, 2020 - 11:25am

A 39-year-old man in Hong Kong who was being treated for the novel coronavirus has died, medical authorities confirms, the first fatality connected to the illness in the financial hub and only the second outside of mainland China. 

A spokesman for the Hospital Authority says the victim was a resident of Hong Kong who travelled to the Chinese city of Wuhan -- the epicenter of the outbreak -- on January 21 and who returned to the financial hub two days later. — AFP

February 4, 2020 - 9:48am

The Parañaque City government will check on employees of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) in its jurisdiction to check for nCov Acute Respiratory Disease symptoms,  Metro Manila Development Authority General Manager Jojo Garcia says.

Garcia, speaking on CNN Philippines, also says that most cities in Metro Manila have isolation tents for patients suspected of having been infected by the novel coronavirus.

February 4, 2020 - 8:39am

The number of total infections in China's coronavirus outbreak has passed 20,400 nationwide with 3,235 new cases confirmed, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

In its daily update, the commission said there had been 64 new deaths from the virus — all in hardest-hit Hubei province, bringing the national toll to 425. — AFP

February 4, 2020 - 7:52am

The number of confirmed deaths from China's coronavirus outbreak spikes to 425, after authorities in Hubei province reported 64 new fatalities Tuesday.

In its daily update, figures from the health commission in Hubei, which has been hit hardest by the virus, also showed a sharp increase in confirmed infections with 2,345 new cases.

That puts the national total at 19,550, based on numbers previously issued by the central government. — AFP

February 3, 2020 - 10:05pm

President Duterte says there is no need to further expand the travel ban to include travelers from other countries affected by the novel coronavirus for now.

Currently, a temporary travel ban is in place, preventing entry of travelers from China, Hong Kong and Macau, except Filipino citizens or those holding Philippine permanent resident visas. The move was made to prevent the virus from spreading.

Earlier, a Philippine immigration official said that some 300 Chinese nationals are stranded in the country due to the travel ban.

 

 

Duterte also calls on the public to refrain from blaming the Chinese for the spread of the novel coronavirus.

12 hours ago
12 hours ago
12 hours ago
12 hours ago
12 hours ago
