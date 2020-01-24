New dad Baron Geisler on fake assault incident: 'Bless the soul who made it up'

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Baron Geisler wishes well for the people who respectively claimed and reported that he had assaulted security guards in Cebu.

“Solid fake news. Bless the soul who made it up...bless the soul also of the journalist who believed it and wrote about it without investigating,” the previously controversial star posted on Twitter, together with a printed testimony from the hospital security head denying any incident.

Solid fake news. Bless the soul who made it up bless the soul also of journalist who believed it and wrote about it without investigating. https://t.co/aFRUyzXmDl — Baron Geisler (@baron_geisler) January 23, 2020

In reply to a follower, Baron also said it was better to “let God deal with them.”

Let God deal with them bro. Salamat ???????? https://t.co/5whb52Y7fY — Baron Geisler (@baron_geisler) January 24, 2020

Cebuano-language local tabloid Banat on Thursday reported that Baron figured in a violent incident involving security guards at the Chong Hua Hospital in Cebu City, where his wife Jamie Evangelista gave birth earlier this week.

Thank you Dra. Sheila Tequillo and to the entire staff for taking good care of us. Appreciate it very much. God bless you folks! Praise God that we are finally home safe and sound. ?????????????????? Also big thanks to Dr. Timothy Dumdum Dr. Marloune Amboang Dr. Ed Serafica ?????????????????

“I'm in love,” the new father celebrated, posting pictures of his baby daughter Talitha Cumi.

????????????? I'm in love #Imagine #TalithaCumiGeisler #LittleGirlArise #ThankYouJesus????????

He thanked God as well as hospital doctors and staff for his new year blessing with Jamie, whom he married in a civil wedding in September last year.

Surprise! It's official! Baron Geisler officially proposed to Jamie Evangelista during our shoot in Cebu! To the surprise of the whole Team & the bride, what she thought was a simple birthday surprise turned out to be a heartwarming official proposal from Baron ?? ????: @smartshotstudio ????: @amijewelsweddingbands

Baron’s supporters say he has turned over a new leaf after proposing to then non-showbiz girlfriend Jamie in July 2019 and finding God just a few months later in October.