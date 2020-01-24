SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The World Health Organization on Jan. 24, 2020 locally said that it is still too early to announce a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern” (PHEIC) amid the 2019 Novel (new) Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak in China and its discovery in other countries.
AFP/Mark Ralston
WHO: 2019-nCoV not yet 'Public Health Emergency of International Concern'
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 24, 2020 - 1:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — The World Health Organization on early Friday morning locally said that it is still too early to announce a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern” amid the 2019 Novel (new) Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak in China and its discovery in other countries.

WHO Director-General Doctor Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee was divided if the 2019-nCoV warrants a PHEIC declaration.

“Make no mistake. This is an emergency in China, but it has not yet become a global health emergency. It may yet become one,” Ghebreyesus said in a speech.

The 2019-nCoV is a newly discovered strain of coronavirus, an umbrella term for a family of viruses that include the common cold, as well as the deadly Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome.

“The responsibility of determining whether an event is [PHEIC] lies with the WHO Director-General and requires the convening of a committee of experts – the IHR Emergency Committee. This committee advises the Director General on the recommended measures to be promulgated on an emergency basis, known as temporary recommendations,” according to the organization’s website.

The PHEIC was declared for viruses like H1N1 (Swine Flu) in 2009, Polio in 2014, Ebola in 2014, Zika in 2015, and most recently in 2019 for the Kivu Ebola epidemic.

“Temporary recommendations include health measures to be implemented by the State Party experiencing the PHEIC, or by other States Parties, to prevent or reduce the international spread of disease and avoid unnecessary interference with international traffic.”

At least 584 cases of 2019-nCoV, including 17 deaths, have been reported to the WHO. Almost all (98.45%) of which were reported in China.

The virus has also been confirmed in Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Macau and the United States.

WHO assessed that the outbreak is a very high risk in China, as well as a high risk regionally and globally, but said that it would not recommend any broader restrictions on travel or trade.

“We recommend exit screening at airports as part of a comprehensive set of containment measures. All countries should have in place measures to detect cases of coronavirus, including at health facilities,” the director-general said

Ghebreyesus also admitted that much remains unknown about the new coronavirus, including the source, how easily it spreads, its clinical features and its severity.

Present knowledge, according to him, is that the virus can cause severe disease and can even kill, but only causes milder symptoms for most people.

A quarter of patients experienced severe disease and most of the victims “had underlying health conditions such as hypertension, diabetes or cardiovascular disease that weakened their immune systems.”
 
“We know that there is human-to-human transmission in China, but for now it appears limited to family groups and health workers caring for infected patients. At this time, there is no evidence of human-to-human transmission outside China, but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen.”

WHO, meanwhile, said it is working nonstop with its partners in China and affected countries the fill the gaps in present knowledge as quickly as possible.

2019-N-COV 2019-NCOV NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY OF INTERNATIONAL CONCERN TEDROS ADHANOM GHEBREYESUS WHO WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fact check: Locsin says no provision in US federal budget banning De Lima jailers
By Franco Luna | 20 hours ago
Although unconfirmed by the US Embassy, Dela Rosa said that he believed the cancellation was connected to his former role...
Headlines
fbfb
Restore Bato’s US visa or VFA scrapped – Duterte
By Christina Mendez | 14 hours ago
President Duterte has threatened to terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement between the Philippines and the United States...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte threatens to end VFA if US fails to 'correct' Bato visa cancellation
16 hours ago
"I am giving government and the American government one month from now."
Headlines
fbfb
Human Rights Watch says Dela Rosa may face 'bigger' problems than canceled US visa soon
21 hours ago
Human Rights Watch said that former top cop Bato Dela Rosa “may still have a date with justice.”
Headlines
fbfb
Government eyeing permanent ban in Taal danger zones
By Mayen Jaymalin | 14 hours ago
Families forced to evacuate from the Taal danger zone may no longer be allowed to return to their homes for good.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Beyond Bato's US visa: A look at issues previously raised against VFA
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Here are some of the issues that have been raised in court against the Visiting Forces Agreement.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Duterte told: Terminate VFA to defend Philippine sovereignty, not just Bato
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
Sen. Ping Lacson, who heads the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, said that the cancellation of a US visa...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Phivolcs: Steam from Taal increases after lull
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
Phivolcs Director Renato Solidum said the steaming started past 5 a.m. Friday.
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
Timeline: Constant US troop presence amid Duterte's changing moods
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 13 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has once again threatened to end the Philippines' Visiting Forces Agreement with the United States,...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
Duterte to decline Trump invitation to US-Asean meet
By Christina Mendez | 14 hours ago
President Duterte is not keen on going to the United States to join the special summit of the Association of Southeast Asian...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with