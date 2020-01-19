Palace: Quo warranto plea to revoke ABS-CBN franchise won't end in constitutional crisis

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang Sunday disputed the claim that there would be a constitutional crisis if the Supreme Court decides to cancel the franchise of television network ABS-CBN because of a petition filed by state lawyers.
Previous reports claimed that the Office of the Solicitor General would file a quo warranto petition asking the Supreme Court to revoke the franchise of broadcast giant. The reports surfaced weeks after President Rodrigo Duterte, who had accused ABS-CBN of biased reporting and swindling, vowed to block the renewal of the network's franchise, which will expire in March.
Media groups have condemned the supposed plan to seek the revocation of the franchise, calling it a threat to press freedom. Last Saturday, Sen. Panfilo Lacson warned that a quo warranto petition against the Lopez-owned network's franchise could lead to a "constitutional crisis" because the power to renew legislative franchises lies with Congress.
But presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo disagreed, saying the renewal of franchise and running after the violations of its terms and conditions are two different things.
"There is none. Why would there be a constitutional crisis?" Panelo said in a radio interview.
"The franchise coming from Congress is different from the violations of the (terms and conditions of the) franchise... Both can independently be taken together," he added.
Panelo insisted that the OSG has the responsibility to run after those who broke the law.
"With due respect to my good friend Senator Lacson, he's not a lawyer. He should have consulted the matter with his lawyers first. The (Solicitor General) has the duty to file cases against those who violated the law," he added.
Panelo also revealed that the supposed unpaid taxes of the Lopez family, the owners of ABS-CBN, is one of the grounds for the filing of the case against the network's franchise.
When reminded that ABS-CBN already has compromise agreements with the tax bureau, Panelo said the deals did not happen during the presidency of Duterte.
"Kasi kung nangyari 'yan sa mga nakaraan ibig sabihin may na namang mga sabwatan diyan (If it happened in the past then there was conspiracy involved)," the Palace spokesman said.
Duterte has accused ABS-CBN of swindling for allegedly refusing to return the money he paid for campaign commercials even if the advertisements did not air. He has also claimed that the Lopez family has debts with the state-run Development Bank of the Philippines.
Research by Philstar.com revealed that ABS-CBN and its units have entered into four compromise agreements with the tax bureau since 2018, all of them approved by the Court of Tax Appeals.
President Duterte threatens not to renew ABS-CBN's franchise, his latest in what critics call a string of verbal attacks against dissenting media.
The House of Representatives assures ABS-CBN that it would be fair and objective in reviewing its application for renewal of franchise.
Rep. Franz Alvarez (Palawan), chair of the House Committee on Legislative Franchises, said reminded the network that the grant of franchise is not a right but a privilege.
"This is why we have to hear all sides, and find out if ABS-CBN violated the provisions of its franchise," Alvarez said in a statement.
President Duterte tells ABS-CBN owners to just sell the network.
"Kung ako sa inyo, ipagbili niyo na 'yan. Kasi ang mga Filipino ngayon lang makaganti sa inyong kalokohan. And I will make sure that you will remember this episode of our times forever," he says.
President Duterte tells ABS-CBN owners to just sell the network: Kung ako sa inyo, ipagbili niyo na 'yan. Kasi ang mga Filipino ngayon lang makaganti sa inyong kalokohan. And I will make sure that you will remember this episode of our times forever @PhilippineStar @PhilstarNews— Alexis B. Romero (@alexisbromero) December 30, 2019
The Committee to Protect Journalists, or CPJ, calls the threat not to renew the franchise of ABS-CBN as a form of censorship by the Philippine government.
"CPJ called the Presidential Spokesman’s Office for comment on Duterte’s remarks, but no one answered," the group says in a news release dated December 5. The CPJ is an American independent press freedom watchdog.
“Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte should walk back his politicized threat to shut down news broadcaster ABS-CBN, and should steer clear of intervening in its franchise renewal," says Shawn Crispin, CPJ’s senior Southeast Asia representative. “Duterte’s threats aim to encourage self-censorship, and must stop now.”
The Human Rights Watch calls out President Rodrigo Duterte for "misusing" the government’s regulatory powers "to settle a score" with ABS-CBN.
Duterte, this week, threatened to shut down the TV network for the third time, accusing it of unfair reporting and allegedly taking his advertising money in the 2016 elections but then failing to run his political ads.
"But perhaps the real reason for these threats is ABS-CBN’s critical reporting of Duterte, particularly his murderous 'war on drugs.' The network has aired and published award-winning reports on the extrajudicial killings of thousands of suspected drug dealers and users by the police," HRW Asia Division Researcher Carlos Conde says.
"These actions are part of a broader crackdown on media outlets and civil society groups that dare criticize him. Philippine congress members should resist the president’s effort to shut down ABS-CBN. Appeasing a vindictive president who is hell-bent on frustrating accountability for his policies will have far-reaching implications for media freedom, human rights, and democracy in the Philippines."
