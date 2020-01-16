Taal Volcano activity has 'generally waned' but explosive eruption still possible

MANILA, Philippines — Activity of Taal Volcano has " generally waned " in the past 24 hours but Alert Level 4 is still raised over the volcano in Batangas province, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said Thursday morning.

The crisis level in effect over the volcano indicates that hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days.

In its 8 a.m. bulletin, Phivolcs said the volcano emitted short-lived dark gray plumes 500 meters high at 6:17 a.m. and another one that reach 800 meters high at 6:21 a.m. This eruption dispersed ash southwest to west of the main crater.

"Activity in the past 24 hours has generally waned to weak emission of steam-laden plumes 700 meters high that dispersed ash to the southwest," Phivolcs said.

Since 1 p.m. on Sunday, Phivolcs has recorded a total of 566 volcanic earthquakes, 172 of which registered magnitudes 1.2 to 4.1 and were felt at Intensities I to V.

Since 5 p.m. on Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday, the seismic network plotted 103 volcanic earthquakes, 14 of which had magnitudes 1.4 to 4 and were felt at Intensities I to III.

"Such intense seismic activity likely signifies continuous magmatic intrusion beneath the Taal edifice, which may lead to further eruptive activity," Phivolcs said.

As of Wednesday, sulfur dioxide emission from the volcano was measured at an average of 4,186 tonnes/day.

Phivolcs reiterated its call for total evacuation of Taal Volcano Island , as well as high-risk areas within the 14-kilometer radius from the main crater and along the Pansipit River Valley where fissuring has been observed .