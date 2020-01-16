SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
In this Jan. 13 2020 photo, Taal Volcano continues to erupt ash plumes.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Taal Volcano activity has 'generally waned' but explosive eruption still possible
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - January 16, 2020 - 9:14am

MANILA, Philippines — Activity of Taal Volcano has "generally waned" in the past 24 hours but Alert Level 4 is still raised over the volcano in Batangas province, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said Thursday morning.

The crisis level in effect over the volcano indicates that hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days.

In its 8 a.m. bulletin, Phivolcs said the volcano emitted short-lived dark gray plumes 500 meters high at 6:17 a.m. and another one that reach 800 meters high at 6:21 a.m. This eruption dispersed ash southwest to west of the main crater.

"Activity in the past 24 hours has generally waned to weak emission of steam-laden plumes 700 meters high that dispersed ash to the southwest," Phivolcs said.

Since 1 p.m. on Sunday, Phivolcs has recorded a total of 566 volcanic earthquakes, 172 of which registered magnitudes 1.2 to 4.1 and were felt at Intensities I to V.

Since 5 p.m. on Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday, the seismic network plotted 103 volcanic earthquakes, 14 of which had magnitudes 1.4 to 4 and were felt at Intensities I to III.

"Such intense seismic activity likely signifies continuous magmatic intrusion beneath the Taal edifice, which may lead to further eruptive activity," Phivolcs said.

As of Wednesday, sulfur dioxide emission from the volcano was measured at an average of 4,186 tonnes/day.

Phivolcs reiterated its call for total evacuation of Taal Volcano Island, as well as high-risk areas within the 14-kilometer radius from the main crater and along the Pansipit River Valley where fissuring has been observed.

"Residents around Taal Volcano are advised to guard against the effects of heavy and prolonged ashfall," Phivolcs said.

PHIVOLCS TAAL VOLCANO TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION 2020
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: January 16, 2020 - 8:35am

Get updates as Phivolcs issues warnings over Taal Volcano's unrest. (Main photo by AFP/Bullit Marquez)

January 16, 2020 - 8:35am

Taal Volcano erupted "short-lived dark gray ash plumes 500 meters and 800 meters high" at 6:17 a.m. and 6:21 a.m. on Thursday morning, Phivolcs says in its morning advisory.

It says volcanic activity in Taal has "generally waned to weak emission of steam-laden plumes 700 meters high that dispersed ash to the southwest."

Despite that, Alert Level 4 remains up, meaning a hazardous eruption could happen within hours or days.

January 15, 2020 - 6:27pm

In a special session today, the Provincial Council of Cavite approved a resolution declaring Cavite, among the provinces nearest the rumbling Taal Volcano, under a state of calamity. 

January 15, 2020 - 4:57pm

A time-lapse animation that the NASA Earth Observatory released shows the direction the hazardous volcanic ashfall and gases blew from January 12 to 13 after Taal Volcano's phreatic eruption (steam-driven explosion) last Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. 

Taal is the second most active volcano near Manila, the nation's capital, which is located approximately 60 kilometers north of the volcano.

The US space agency also released a map showing stratospheric sulfur dioxide concentrations on Jan. 13, 2020.

The map below shows stratospheric sulfur dioxide concentrations on January 13, 2020, as detected by the Ozone Mapping Profiler Suite (OMPS) on the NOAA-NASA Suomi-NPP satellite.

January 15, 2020 - 4:37pm

The Philippine Red Cross shows what to pack in your Go Bag, a bag you pack in advance to use in case of an emergency evacuation. A Go Bag should contain non-perishable food that will last for at least three days.

Plan ahead and make your own one today.

January 15, 2020 - 2:48pm

Baclaran Church urges devotees to pray the oratio imperata for those affected by the Taal Volcano eruption.

 

Phivolcs: Taal's main crater lake has been drained
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 16 hours ago
Taal’s main crater lake is 1.9 kilometers in diameter and four meters above sea level.
Headlines
La Salle students die in mishap after relief distribution
By Arnell Ozaeta | 10 hours ago
Two De La Salle Lipa students died Tuesday morning after figuring in a car accident in Batangas on their way home from distributing...
Headlines
The capital of Batangas was once Taal. Then 1754 happened
By Ratziel San Juan | 16 hours ago
Fearing for their lives, the surviving population came to abandon Taal which was compared to the biblical destruction of...
Headlines
Forced evacuation set in 12 towns, 2 cities
By Arnell Ozaeta | 10 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government has ordered the mandatory evacuation of residents of two cities and 12...
Headlines
‘Withdrawal of complaint at ICC a wake-up call’
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
The withdrawal of one of the complaints filed against President Duterte before the International Criminal Court should serve...
Headlines
8 minutes ago
SWS: 4 in 10 Filipinos satisfied with Robredo's short stint as ICAD co-chair
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 minutes ago
Of the 26% who said they were dissatisfied with the vice president’s performance at ICAD, 15% were “somewhat dissatisfied”...
Headlines
10 hours ago
Philippines imposes total deployment ban to Kuwait
By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
The Philippines is halting deployment of all workers to Kuwait weeks after the brutal killing of 26-year-old Filipino domestic...
Headlines
10 hours ago
Evacuees get aid from Duterte
By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
President Duterte visited Batangas City on Tuesday and distributed food packs and cash to over 1,000 families from areas affected...
Headlines
10 hours ago
Ayala, Metrobank donate to STAR’s Taal fund drive
10 hours ago
Heeding The STAR’s call for donations to families affected by the ongoing unrest of Taal Volcano, Ayala Corp. pledged...
Headlines
10 hours ago
Iraq OFWs to get financial aid
By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
Financial assistance awaits overseas Filipino workers returning from Iraq, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration reported...
Headlines
