Taal Volcano activity has 'generally waned' but explosive eruption still possible

MANILA, Philippines — Activity of Taal Volcano has "
The crisis level in effect over the volcano
In its 8 a.m. bulletin, Phivolcs said the volcano emitted short-lived dark gray plumes 500 meters high at 6:17 a.m. and another one that reach 800 meters high at 6:21 a.m. This eruption dispersed ash southwest to west of the main crater.
Taal Volcano Ash Eruption
16 January 2020
06:17 AM & 06:21
AM #TaalVolcano#TaalEruption2020 pic .twitter.com/5SH8KdvDae
"Activity in the past 24 hours has
Since 1 p.m. on Sunday,
Since 5 p.m. on Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday, the seismic network plotted 103 volcanic earthquakes, 14 of which had magnitudes 1.4 to 4 and
"Such intense seismic activity likely signifies continuous magmatic intrusion beneath the Taal edifice, which may lead to further eruptive activity,"
As of Wednesday,
"
Get updates as Phivolcs issues warnings over Taal Volcano's unrest. (Main photo by AFP/Bullit Marquez)
Taal Volcano erupted "short-lived dark gray ash plumes 500 meters and 800 meters high" at 6:17 a.m. and 6:21 a.m. on Thursday morning, Phivolcs says in its morning advisory.
It says volcanic activity in Taal has "generally waned to weak emission of steam-laden plumes 700 meters high that dispersed ash to the southwest."
Despite that, Alert Level 4 remains up, meaning a hazardous eruption could happen within hours or days.
In a special session today, the Provincial Council of Cavite approved a resolution declaring Cavite, among the provinces nearest the rumbling Taal Volcano, under a state of calamity.
A time-lapse animation that the NASA Earth Observatory released shows the direction the hazardous volcanic ashfall and gases blew from January 12 to 13 after Taal Volcano's phreatic eruption (steam-driven explosion) last Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.
Taal is the second most active volcano near Manila, the nation's capital, which is located approximately 60 kilometers north of the volcano.
The US space agency also released a map showing stratospheric sulfur dioxide concentrations on Jan. 13, 2020.
The Philippine Red Cross shows what to pack in your Go Bag, a bag you pack in advance to use in case of an emergency evacuation. A Go Bag should contain non-perishable food that will last for at least three days.
Plan ahead and make your own one today.
Baclaran Church urges devotees to pray the oratio imperata for those affected by the Taal Volcano eruption.
