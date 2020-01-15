SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
This undated image shows the Light Rail Transit-1.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman/File
‘Dizzy’ passenger halts LRT-1 operations
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - January 15, 2020 - 9:25am

MANILA, Philippines — The operation of Light Rail Transit 1 temporarily halted its operations on Wednesday morning after a passenger fell on the rail track at Doroteo Jose Station in Manila.

Jacqueline Gorospe, corporate communications head of the Light Rail Manila Corporation, told radio reports that the female passenger got dizzy and fell on the rail track.

The incident occurred at around 6:45 a.m.

Gorospe said the passenger was brought to the hospital for an immediate check-up.

The LRT Authority earlier advised its passengers of a stop of operations from Baclaran to Roosevelt following the incident.

“We had to stop operations for a few minutes to secure the area and for safety. But we resumed normal operations in 24 mins,” Gorospe said in dzBB.

The incident left a heavy volume of passengers in the southbound route of LRT-1. The operations are now back to normal.

