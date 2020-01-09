DFA hires top-notch lawyer for slain OFW in Kuwait

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs has commissioned a top-notch criminal lawyer in Kuwait to pursue a case against the employers of Filipina household worker Jeanelyn Villavende.

"An eye for an eye, a life for a life," the DFA said in a statement.

The remains of the slain Filipina worker arrived in the country Wednesday afternoon.

Villavende's employer and his wife, the alleged killers of the Filipina worker, are currently detained in Kuwait.

Aside from providing aid in the repatriation of the remains of Villavende, the DFA has also provided financial assistance worth P100,000 to her bereaved family.

The additional financial assistance would be for funeral expenses.

"The DFA will continue to provide legal and other appropriate assistance on this until justice is served and perpetrators are punished," the agency said.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. earlier summoned Kuwaiti Ambassador Saleh Ahmad to convey the Philippines' outrage over the lack of protection of Filipino workers in the Gulf nation.

In a tweet last week, the country's top diplomat said he had asked for the life of Villavende's killer.

"All I asked for is the life of the taker for the life taken. And I don't care whose life that is," he said. — Patricia Lourdes Viray