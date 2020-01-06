PNP to require cops to meet weight standards for career advancement

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police will begin enforcing weight standards this year by barring overweight officers from going through training for career advancement, Police Lt. Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa, PNP OIC, said Monday.

Gamboa said that he will sign an order to deny police personnel who miss their Body Mass Index standard opportunities for schooling — a term for training or further studies — until they meet their ideal weight.

"There are schooling required for certain positions, there are schooling required for certain promotions," Gamboa said, adding that delayed schooling will affect a police officer's career.

"This is not all about the image of the PNP, that police officers shouldn't have big stomachs. But this is more on individual responsibility, the officer's health. If you don't take care of your body, you might not reach retirement," he said in English and Filipino.

"We want all policemen to internalize this BMI requirement," he said.

Gamboa said that he is a few pounds over his ideal weight because of the Christmas holidays but promised that he would reach his target weight by next week.