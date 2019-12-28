SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Tropical Storm Ursula (international name: Phanfone) is now outside the Philippine area of responsibility, according to state weather bureau PAGASA's 11:00 a.m. severe weather bulletin on Dec. 28, 2019.
Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA)
'Ursula' exits PAR, continues to weaken
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - December 28, 2019 - 11:30am

PANGASINAN, Philippines — Tropical Storm Ursula (international name: Phanfone) is now outside the Philippine area of responsibility, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 11:00 a.m. severe weather bulletin on Saturday, PAGASA said the tropical storm is no longer directly affecting the country, but the tail-end of a cold front will bring scattered light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms over the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley and Aurora on Saturday morning.

"Ursula" was last monitored 595 kilometers west of Subic, Zambales outside the PAR, traveling west-southwest at a slow 10 kilometers per hour.

It now only has maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

Bad weather isn’t expected over the next several days based on PAGASA’s monitoring.

“[S]a mga susunod na araw, dalawa hanggang tatlong araw, wala naman po tayong inaasahang sama ng panahon na posible pong mabuo at makaapetko sa loob ng ating Philippine area of responsibility,” weather specialist Meno Mendoza said Saturday morning.

(In the coming days, two to three days, we don’t expect any inclement weather to affect and form within the Philippine area of responsibility.)

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES URSULA PH URSULAPH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte orders ban vs 2 US senators over travel restrictions for De Lima detainers
By Kristine Joy Patag | 22 hours ago
“We will not sit idly if they continue to interfere with our processes as sovereign state,” Panelo warned.
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte’s men on the spot in Senate probes
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
This year, senator-allies of President Duterte led probes on corruption and drug scandals involving some of his trusted officials....
Headlines
fb tw
Philippines bars 2 US senators; new visa rules eyed
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
President Duterte has ordered the Bureau of Immigration to prevent US Senators Dick Durbin and Patrick Leahy from entering...
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte to formally decline Trump's invite to visit US — Palace
20 hours ago
“He said he would reply to the letter invitation and decline it,” Panelo said.
Headlines
fb tw
Population growth slows down to 1.5%
By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
The country’s population growth decelerated by 0.21 percent, dipping to 1.52 percent in the latter half of this decade...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
5 hours ago
'Ursula' downgraded to tropical storm, to exit PAR soon
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 hours ago
Bad weather isn’t expected over the next several days based on PAGASA’s monitoring.
Headlines
fb tw
12 hours ago
Typhoon death toll hits 31
By Jaime Laude | 12 hours ago
The death toll from Typhoon Ursula that devastated the Visayas over Christmas has reached 31, the National Disaster Risk Reduction...
Headlines
fb tw
12 hours ago
Joma on Duterte meet: Anywhere in Asia except Philippines
By Edith Regalado | 12 hours ago
Exiled Communist Party of the Philippines founder Jose Maria Sison is open to a one-on-one meeting with President Duterte,...
Headlines
fb tw
12 hours ago
SWS: 96% of Pinoys to welcome 2020 with hope
By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
Almost all Filipino adults will welcome the New Year with hope rather than fear, the Social Weather Stations said in its fourth...
Headlines
fb tw
12 hours ago
Japanese woman is 8 millionth Philippine visitor
By Catherine Talavera | 12 hours ago
The Philippine government remains optimistic in reaching its goal of 8.2 million foreign travelers for the year as it welcomed...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with