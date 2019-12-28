'Ursula' exits PAR, continues to weaken

PANGASINAN, Philippines — Tropical Storm Ursula (international name: Phanfone) is now outside the Philippine area of responsibility, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 11:00 a.m. severe weather bulletin on Saturday, PAGASA said the tropical storm is no longer directly affecting the country, but the tail-end of a cold front will bring scattered light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms over the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley and Aurora on Saturday morning.

"Ursula" was last monitored 595 kilometers west of Subic, Zambales outside the PAR, traveling west-southwest at a slow 10 kilometers per hour.

It now only has maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

Bad weather isn’t expected over the next several days based on PAGASA’s monitoring.

“[S]a mga susunod na araw, dalawa hanggang tatlong araw, wala naman po tayong inaasahang sama ng panahon na posible pong mabuo at makaapetko sa loob ng ating Philippine area of responsibility,” weather specialist Meno Mendoza said Saturday morning.

(In the coming days, two to three days, we don’t expect any inclement weather to affect and form within the Philippine area of responsibility.)