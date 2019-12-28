'Ursula' downgraded to tropical storm, to exit PAR soon

PANGASINAN, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA said "Ursula" (international name: Phanfone) was downgraded from a typhoon to a tropical storm Saturday early morning.



In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, "Ursula" was located 490 kilometers west of Iba, Zambales or 520 kilometers west of Subic, Zambales.



It has maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 90 kph on Saturday morning. It is slowly traveling west-southwest.



Weather specialist Meno Mendoza said the tropical storm is about to exit the Philippine area of responsibility as it nears the boundary.



“Sa kasalukuyan na sa loob pa rin po ito (Ursula) ng Philippine area of responsibility. Napakalapit na po nito sa ating Philippine area na boundary at anumang oras ay inaasahan na po itong posibleng lumabas, anumang oras ngayong araw,” Mendoza said.



(The tropical storm remains within the PAR. It’s very close to the PAR boundary and it is expected to pass this any time today.)

PAGASA said the tail end of a cold front continues to affect Northern Luzon, bringing scattered light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms over the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley and Aurora.



However, bad weather isn’t expected over the next several days based on PAGASA’s monitoring.



“[S]a mga susunod na araw, dalawa hanggang tatlong araw, wala naman po tayong inaasahang sama ng panahon na posible pong mabuo at makaapetko sa loob ng ating Philippine area of responsibility,” Mendoza said.



(In the coming days, two to three days, we don’t expect any inclement weather to affect and form within the Philippine area of responsibility.)

